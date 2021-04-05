Dillon Danis jibes at Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammates for sucker-punching him at UFC 229

Dillon Danis has taken a jibe at Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammates Islam Makhachev and Rizwan Magomedov for their infamous attack on Conor McGregor and his team at UFC 229.

A video depicting Makhachev and Magomedov attacking Dillon Danis in the chaotic aftermath of UFC 229 has surfaced online. In his latest tweet, Danis called both of his attackers cowards for hitting him from behind.

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov and their respective teams will likely never end.

cowards shoot behind the head. https://t.co/XfiCMK0fkC — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 4, 2021

Sharing what is arguably the most personal rivalry in UFC history, when Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov collided at UFC 229 in 2018, the MMA community was divided into two. One half rooted for the Irishman while the other cheered the undefeated Russian.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor share one of the most violent rivalries in UFC history

The rivalry began when McGregor flew into New York on his private jet and launched an attack on the bus Nurmagomedov was traveling in. He did this to avenge the humiliation his friend Artem Lobov had to undergo at the hands of Nurmagomedov and his teammates in an earlier incident.

In the lead-up to the fight, McGregor took his trash talk to a whole new level by attacking Khabib Nurmagomedov's family and his religion. Things soon became very personal between the pair and it went further than just refusing to touch gloves before the fight.

With the world watching, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor in dominating fashion at UFC 229. However, what followed next was unimaginable and caused utter chaos.

After securing the win, Nurmagomedov immediately climbed to the top of the Octagon and went for McGregor's teammate Dillion Danis.

Nurmagoedov attacked McGregor's team alongside Islam Makhachev and Rizwan Magomedov, while his other teammates and cousins entered the Octagon and sucker-punched the Irishman.

The aftermath of the fight was so chaotic that Nurmagomedov wasn't even formally handed the title inside the Octagon.