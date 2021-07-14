'I promise I'll knock him out' - Logan Paul claims he'll finish Floyd Mayweather in a rematch

YouTube star Logan Paul believes he has got Floyd Mayweather all figured out. After lasting eight rounds with the undefeated boxer in an exhibition clash, Logan Paul believes he has what it takes to knock Mayweather out.

According to talkSPORT.com's Michael Benson, Logan Paul said that had he fought Mayweather over 12 rounds like in any professional boxing match, he'd have surely stopped 'Money.' Paul said that towards the end of the eighth round, Mayweather was visibly struggling and he probably wouldn't have gone the distance if it were a 12-round fight.

Logan Paul claims he started to come alive in the eighth round and promised to knock Mayweather out if they ever decide to run it back.

"If I fight Floyd Mayweather again, I promise I'll knock him out. I got him figured out. End of the eighth round he was breathing heavy, I was coming alive. It's gonna be a 10/12-round fight, if we run it back, and this time I finish him," said Logan Paul.

Former opponent calls Logan Paul "most successful loser"

Logan Paul's former opponent KSI has termed him 'the most successful loser' in the world of combat sports because he has not won a single fight in his career. Despite that, Paul has managed to rake in handsome amounts of money for his high-profile bouts.

In a recently released video on YouTube, KSI stated that Logan Paul is a level below his younger brother Jake Paul in terms of boxing skills.

"I'll put him [in] almost there because he has never actually won a fight. He is pretty much the most successful loser in YouTube boxing history. He drew and lost to me and he pretty much lost to Mayweather as well. I mean, I physically cannot put Logan Paul at god tier. Even though he has got good boxing technique and he was able to last the whole 8 rounds against Mayweather. I mean for Logan, I will put him in god tier as soon as he wins a fight but for now I can't do it."

