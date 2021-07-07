“She slid into my DMs”: Logan Paul and Corinna Kopf reveal candid details about their “hook-up”

Corinna Kopf was the latest guest on the popular Impaulsive podcast hosted by Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and George Janko.

The YouTuber, who has appeared in David Dobrik’s videos, often jokes about her dating life and her sexuality in his vlogs.

Corinna Kopf spoke about hooking up with famous influencers on the latest Impaulsive podcast, and one of them was Logan Paul.

Corinna Kopf “hooked up” with Logan Paul

The pair were seen together in 2019 at a basketball game wearing matching yellow sweatshirts with Paul’s arm around Kopf’s shoulder.

Corina Kopf and Logan Paul at the basketball game (Image via SplashNews)

Corina Kopf also spoke about “hooking up” with Logan Paul:

“It took us a year to have sex because he (Logan) refused to get an STD test.”

Paul admitted to refusing to get a test done. The three hosts and Kopf then talked at length about safe sex and hygiene in the podcast.

Corinna Kopf also revealed to having hypochondriac tendencies. She revealed:

“It really does bother me because people think I’m this sex god in LA. I’ve had sex only with Logan and another guy this year. And I got tested (for an STD) after.”

Corinna Kopf and Logan Paul met for the first time when she slid into his Twitter DMs after the latter pronounced her name wrong during one of his podcasts.

Corinna Kopf initially had issues with Logan Paul

She had previously confronted the YouTuber turned boxer on Twitter when he released the infamous video of him in Japan’s Aokigahara forest. It is known for being a “suicide forest.”

The internet personality had tweeted:

“I’m truly sickened by this logan paul situation. i lost my brother to suicide… my brother took his own life by hanging himself…”

i’m truly sickened by this logan paul situation. i lost my brother to suicide... my brother took his own life by hanging himself... how insensitive and sick can you be to film someone in that state 😔 — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) January 2, 2018

On the podcast, Kopf revealed that she met Logan only after the video was released, and they met in the middle of the night for the first time.

Logan Paul revealed:

“You left my house at like 5 AM.”

His 25-year-old guest then claimed they both spoke about the incident for four hours before she forgave him, and they became friends.

Corinna Kopf was visibly hurt by Logan Paul’s suicide forest video after losing her brother to suicide. However, she later made amends with him, and the two were spotted hanging out together.

