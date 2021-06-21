Corinna Kopf reveals she made whopping $165,000 with single NSFW picture on OnlyFans

Corinna Kopf's foray into the OF industry continues to garner a significant amount of traction online, as evidenced by her recent tweet. It highlighted her whopping income from a single picture.

The 25-year old recently left her 2.3 million followers on Twitter in awe after revealing the eye-watering sum she earned with a single NSFW picture of herself on OF:

i don’t care what anyone says, i made $165,000 on just one picture of my boobs — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 21, 2021

Ever since she announced the launch of her OF account, there has been unprecedented hype online regarding the Instagram model's social media activity.

From trolling fans with a "free link" to her leaked OF pictures to clapping back at her detractors over accusations of re-circulating Instagram pictures, the past few weeks have been highly eventful for Corinna Kopf.

Corinna Kopf continues to rake in massive income thanks to OnlyFans

A familiar face on YouTuber David Dobrik's Vlog Squad, Corinna Kopf has, over the years, branched out into various sectors of entertainment, primarily dabbling in both lifestyle-oriented and vlog-based content.

Apart from YouTube, she has also developed a thriving presence on Instagram, where she has almost 6 million followers today.

After months of teasing a potential venture into the OF realm, the social media star recently grabbed headlines across social media after surprisingly announcing the launch of her personal OF account, a move that sent her fans into a tizzy.

Her decision proved to be an extremely lucrative one, as she recently revealed in a David Dobrik vlog that she had earned a little over a million dollars within just 48 hours of being an OF creator.

Top FIFA 21 Tournament Earner: $75,000



One post of Corinna’s boobs: $165,000 https://t.co/1l57GQdHHD — Ty (@TyJMaine) June 21, 2021

Her figures above serve as further testament to the increasing lucrativeness surrounding the OF industry, as more and more creators willingly jump on board the hype train.

However, her massive earnings do not seem to be solely meant for personal gain, as she recently also launched a wholesome CashApp initiative in a bid to help out those in need:

i’m talking single moms/dads, people trying to put food on the table, pay bills to get by, etc — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 21, 2021

From Tyga to Tyler Posey, Corinna Kopf now finds herself amidst illustrious company as she builds upon the flourishing start to her career as an OF creator, which continues to reap rich dividends with each passing day.

