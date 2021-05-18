David Dobrik comeback: Corinna Kopf teases podcast with YouTuber, gets slammed as "dumb" for talking about his return

Vlog Squad member Corinna Kopf has allegedly teased David Dobrik's YouTube comeback by hinting that she will be featured on his podcast in June.

David Dobrik has come under fire recently for multiple misconduct allegations and for the serious incident that happened to his friend, Jeff Wittek. In early March, an article published by Insider came out discussing David's role in orchestrating a skit that led to the assault of one of his fans.

This occurred after former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois publicly discussed how he felt assaulted by David and Jason Nash in one of their skits.

Not long after, Jeff Wittek released his YouTube documentary titled, "Do Not Try This At Home", which is centered around his life-changing accident that was allegedly caused by David Dobrik improperly maneuvering an excavator, swinging his friend over one foot of water.

Also read: Top 5 Worst Decisions in David Dobrik Vlogs

David Dobrik's hiatus

On March 16th, David posted a video to his VIEWS podcast channel titled, "Let's talk", where he discussed the allegations made against him. However, many in the YouTube community were upset as the message was "out of touch" and only two minutes long.

The following week, on March 23rd, David released yet another apology video, tearful over all of the allegations. He informally apologized to Seth and the victim in the Insider article, but did not include specific details about the situation.

The video amassed over 14 million views and was the last video David posted before his internet hiatus. As of today, he has not been publicly seen, but he did feature in a mural painted inside Jonah's new kebab restaurant.

Also read: "Pray there isn't a victim out there": Gabbie Hanna addresses assault allegations against YouTuber Jen Dent

Reactions to Corrina Kopf speaking on David Dobrik's alleged comeback

Many were quick to comment on Corrina's statement, berating her for still siding with David and helping him return. Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over the streamer and her alleged feature on David's postcast.

holy shit they are both so annoying — bs (@wavylens) May 17, 2021

Really? That quickly? — Anna Hein (@annahein6787) May 17, 2021

Yeah I'm so over Corinna and how selfish she is. She's just completely unwilling to have empathy and try and see things from other ppls point of view. Kinds feel like she just cares about money at this point🤷‍♀️ — Grace Irlanda (@Grace_irla) May 17, 2021

I didn't quite get that..Did Jonah open a food place? — Kywee Cawdell (@Nosnhojeelyk) May 17, 2021

She knows she’s kind of dumb for talking about his return right? 💀 — nessa🦋 (@roylustang) May 17, 2021

not surprising, anyone who openly admits they’d get into a relationship to get more famous can’t be a good person 🤷🏻‍♀️ — dye-anna 🎶⛓🥀 (@n0thinkjustsad) May 17, 2021

“I’m so quirky and weird. I don’t support my friends in their business ventures teehee 😋” — Ian {REBIRTHED} (@E_boyee) May 17, 2021

During pride month?? Oh no no absolutely NOT👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/gUcqIXBhvl — 𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒚𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒆✨ (@CheyanneWAVVY) May 17, 2021

One pandemic at a time please — Matt (@SquishySnapple) May 17, 2021

Many were even upset as to why he chose to make a comeback during Pride Month, as he has been known to allegedly make homophobic statements in the past, and make jokes about homosexuality.

This is homophobic. On OUR month?! — Timothy, The Vaxxed Homo #BLM #TeamBidenHarris (@ncanarchist) May 17, 2021

There has not been an official date for David Dobrik to return to the internet. However, loyal fans of his speculated that his comeback would be through his podcast titled, "VIEWS" that he co-hosts with Jason Nash, as that was the channel he was frequently posting on prior to his hiatus.

Also read: "Worry about that fat lawsuit": Bryce Hall calls out Ethan Klein for repeatedly criticizing him