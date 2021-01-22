Corinna Kopf tags Elon Musk in a tweet, Karl Jacobs' fans respond 

Corinna Kopf has turned her attention from Karl Jacobs to Elon Musk and fans let the former know quickly.

Lately, Corinna Kopf has shown a ton of attention to Karl Jacobs. She has tweeted to him, responded suggestively to his tweets, and even gone out of her way to let him know she is interested by called him pet names.

thanks for the promo daddy — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) January 16, 2021

Even the fans have loved the idea of the popular Minecraft streamer and Corinna coming together. That makes it no surprise then that many have taken this slight against Karl to heart. They have defended his honor as well as let it be known that they will tell on her. These fans have more loyalty than some clan members in streams.

There are those at the other end who relish the idea that Corinna is dumping Karl and moving on. These tweets have a much different feel than the few previously mentioned. There are also the Twitter fans who immediately used the opportunity to hate on Corinna Kopf's post. Why they would feel the need to still isn't clear but they seem to not like her attempting to even speak to Elon.

he aint gonna see this — NRG Ronaldo (@StableRonaldo) January 21, 2021

stick to minecrafters — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) January 21, 2021

Hope he ignores u the way u ignore me — shbz “iMainAsh” (@shbzz) January 21, 2021

What is interesting to note is that Corinna Kopf only sent out a one word tweet to Elon. She did not say anything other than "hi" so this seems like an overreaction from fans.

Corinna Kopf's other potential lovers respond

More hurt and more upset feelings but these tweets continue to make everyone smile. It is clear to see that many of Corinna Kopf's fans still feel dejected for not being her choice immediately after Karl.

I can give you more than he can — Jay ♔ (@jayden_davis_1) January 21, 2021

there is not a single E in your name — nicholas (@nicholaswakeup) January 21, 2021

I been done dming u for like a month now and u be saying hi to musk and not me. He poor lemme get your money up girl🤑🤑🤑🤝🤝🤝 — leon (@leonhudsonn) January 22, 2021

Hello there, im his assistant bee, what can I do for you? — SoaR Bee🚀 (@BeeWeeFN) January 21, 2021

These tweets do not stop giving. This entire saga has been an incredible watch and the addition of slighted lovers and new affairs may just be the peak of this entire ordeal. Fans will see soon enough how Karl feels about all of this.

