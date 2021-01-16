Corinna Kopf calls Karl Jacobs a "cutie," as fans demand a collab 

Corinna Kopf and Karl Jacobs cannot get enough of each other, and neither can their fans as the two shamelessly flirt over Twitter.
Just a little glance at Corinna Kopf's timeline shows how invested she has been in these exchanges. All of her tweets are seemingly directed at Karl. Karl has been no stranger to the tweets directled at could get used to the attention from Corinna Kopf.
The two have yet to set a date for the Minecraft stream they keep teasing, but this is likely just a ploy to get close to one another. Still, fans hope that Bedwars is still on the table because it is still a very popular game mode and was the first hint at how serious Karl Jacobs is for Corinna Kopf.
This didn't start with just Corinna Koph either. Karl commented on Corinna's steamy Twitter pictures before their tweets became incredibly direct. It would appear that a relationship has been brewing in the background for far longer than anyone knew.
Some of the tweets that have been thrown around from Karl are through a humorous lens. There is no telling which of these tweets made Corrina feel the hit of cupid's arrow, but one of them must have made her chuckle a bit more than she is used to.
Corinna Kopf comments towards Karl are still filled with remorseful fans
There is no shortage of people on Corinna's list of fans who love her for more than her playthroughs. Looking at her comments thread on Twitter shows the devotion that many have for her. Here are some of the funnier tweets:
If Karl can snag her away from her adoring fans, he will be envied and possibly hated from everyone who has tried to gain that spot before him. These fans will be hoping that Corinna Koph and Karl Jacobs resolve this.
