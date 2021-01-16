Corinna Kopf calls Karl Jacobs a "cutie," as fans demand a collab 

Corinna Kopf and Karl Jacobs cannot get enough of each other, and neither can their fans as the two shamelessly flirt over Twitter.

Related: Corinna Kopf flirts with Minecraft star Karl Jacobs, and the internet can't get enough of it

:O hi corinna, hello, how are you? — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 15, 2021

PLEASE PLAY MINECRAFT WITH KARL. YALL SHOULD DO A MINECRAFT WEDDING — Aashi (@aashipatell) January 15, 2021

Just a little glance at Corinna Kopf's timeline shows how invested she has been in these exchanges. All of her tweets are seemingly directed at Karl. Karl has been no stranger to the tweets directled at could get used to the attention from Corinna Kopf.

just looking for love..... that shit is lost — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) January 13, 2021

i want to be extra close to your face — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) January 11, 2021

i wanna play video games with you :( in game and IRL — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) January 15, 2021

The two have yet to set a date for the Minecraft stream they keep teasing, but this is likely just a ploy to get close to one another. Still, fans hope that Bedwars is still on the table because it is still a very popular game mode and was the first hint at how serious Karl Jacobs is for Corinna Kopf.

hi yes we can play Bedwars :] — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

This didn't start with just Corinna Koph either. Karl commented on Corinna's steamy Twitter pictures before their tweets became incredibly direct. It would appear that a relationship has been brewing in the background for far longer than anyone knew.

Hi Corinna,

In this tweet you say “alone” but although you are technically alone in the picture, someone had to have taken that picture other than you. Would love some clarification!



Thanks,

Karl pic.twitter.com/33zdTXnTCT — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) December 6, 2020

Sounds good! See ya there!! — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) December 12, 2020

Advertisement

Corinna Kopf?

Thoughts on my new hoodie? If you get cold I can send it your way you seem to be low on clothing.

Happens to me I run outta laundry all the time pic.twitter.com/yR1YhbqJGX — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) December 21, 2020

Some of the tweets that have been thrown around from Karl are through a humorous lens. There is no telling which of these tweets made Corrina feel the hit of cupid's arrow, but one of them must have made her chuckle a bit more than she is used to.

Is twitter not the dating app? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/28l0Uux4d1 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 15, 2021

Related: Fortnite pro flirts with Tfue's ex, Corinna Kopf

Corinna Kopf comments towards Karl are still filled with remorseful fans

There is no shortage of people on Corinna's list of fans who love her for more than her playthroughs. Looking at her comments thread on Twitter shows the devotion that many have for her. Here are some of the funnier tweets:

Advertisement

Y’all cringe af 🤦 — CIZ (@CizWoke) January 13, 2021

we were supposed to get some mcdonald — saugaswiper (@saugaswiper) January 13, 2021

If Karl can snag her away from her adoring fans, he will be envied and possibly hated from everyone who has tried to gain that spot before him. These fans will be hoping that Corinna Koph and Karl Jacobs resolve this.

im going to bed i can’t handle this pic.twitter.com/lGslq1Dhyw — ali ♥︎ (@sootsbrock) January 15, 2021

Related: Among Us: Tfue's Ex-Girlfriend 'Corinna Kopf' exposed for using 'Imposter cheat' during Livestream