"He fell again": Bryce Hall trolled after video of him getting into a fight over a "mysterious girl" goes viral

In a clip posted by The Hollywood Fix on YouTube, Bryce Hall stood up to fashion designer Pretty Boy Larry in the middle of a party. The two were seen arguing, with the latter throwing a punch and scuffling the TikTok star to the ground.

Bryce Hall got up again as another unnamed person threw another strike before running Pretty Boy Larry out. In the video, the cause of the fight was undetermined, but after the two personalities left, the party was quickly dispersed.

In a separate video from the Hollywood Fix, Pretty Boy Larry explained that he was talking to a girl, speculated to be Riley Hubatka. Bryce Hall then approached him and allegedly said:

"That's my girl."

Larry claimed that Bryce then called the girl his sister, claiming it was at his house that the altercation happened.

Bryce Hall acknowledged the face-off on Instagram, calling the celebrity stylist a "random clout chaser."

"Last night, it was a little hectic with JRod's birthday. We just kinda let everybody and their moms in, which resulted in random clout chasers trying to fight me. So this time for my birthday party, we're gonna have a list. So if you're not on the f***ing list, don't bother coming 'cause I have eight giant a** security guards enforcing that s**t. So message me if you wanna be on the list."

Fans respond to Bryce Hall's altercation

Many users commented on the internet sensation's quarrel with Pretty Boy Larry. Some stated that Bryce Hall would count the altercation towards his "forty street fights."

One user specifically commented:

"All I see is a nice house guest trying to take some trash out... oooh wait never mind that is just Bryce Hall."

Another stated:

"I always find him hilarious he thinks he's all tough."

A third person commented:

"If the guys didn't help Bryce I'm sure he would have gotten knocked."

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Bryce Hall has not commented any further on the altercation. Pretty Boy Larry has also not said anything about the situation, and the homeowner has not made any statement.

Also read: "One more strike and it's over": KSI reveals he is on the verge of losing his YouTube channel

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer