"I'm gonna knock you the f**k out": Bryce Hall threatens a 16-year-old fan for getting too close to him

A TikTok video of Bryce Hall threatening a fan with physical violence and legal action has recently resurfaced online.

21-year-old internet personality Bryce Hall is a TikToker whose claim to fame was through being a member of Sway LA, one of the first TikTok content-creation houses in Los Angeles. He is also known for trying to start a career in boxing, although ultimately failing and giving up.

Bryce Hall threatens a minor in public

On Monday morning, a TikTok video from an account named "CelebCringe" went viral.

Bryce Hall feels "threatened" by a young fan, in return threatens him back (Image via TikTok)

The minute-long video featured Bryce Hall physically and legally threatening a young fan of his who was jokingly "challenging" him to a match. Bryce appeared to be angered by the minor, while a friend of his sat across the table from him filmed the situation.

Bryce claimed to feel threatened by the 16-year-old boy standing so close, telling him he would send the video to his lawyer. He said:

"If you come back here, with COVID being a thing, and I feel threatened, and that's a threat, [then] I'm sending this to my lawyer."

He then proceeded to violently threaten the boy physically, stating that he was going to "knock [him] the f**k out" in self defense. The boy in the video was seen standing at a respectable distance.

"If you come past this line, six feet, I'm gonna knock you the f**k out. Self defense."

The unnamed 16-year-old then responded to Bryce, asking him why he was angry. He said:

"I don't know why you're so mad. I'm a 16-year-old. Why are you mad?"

Bryce immediately became very defensive towards the minor, accusing him of harassment and wanting his attention. He then told him to leave.

"You drove by, you harass me the entire time I'm trying to f**king eat. You said [to] box you. You're a fan that's mad because I'm not giving you the attention that you want. Step out of my f**king area."

As the boy was leaving, Bryce kept repeating "step out my f**king area", prompting the former to claim that Bryce was the one who told him to come to him in the first place.

"I'll leave but you're the one who told me to come to you."

Bryce Hall has yet to respond or apologize for his use of language towards the young fan who was five years younger than him, and probably just wanted to chat.

Also read: Former Viner Hayes Grier arrested for alleged robbery in North Carolina, leaves Twitter scandalized

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish