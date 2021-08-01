Former Viner Hayes Grier arrested for alleged robbery in North Carolina, leaves Twitter scandalized

Fans were recently shocked after police reports claimed that Hayes Grier had been arrested for robbery and assault in North Carolina.

21-year-old Benjamin Hayes Grier, better known only as Hayes Grier, is a former Viner and the younger brother of popular internet personality and former MAGCON member Nash Grier. With over 800k subscribers on YouTube, Hayes Grier has acquired quite the fanbase.

His latest YouTube post titled "Golf with the boys" was uploaded merely a week ago, showing him playing golf with friends.

Hayes Grier was accused of robbery and inflicting brain damage

On Saturday evening, an article from TMZ detailed Grier's arrest in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

According to police reports, Grier "beat the hell" out of the victim and then proceeded to steal his $1,200 cellphone.

A mugshot of Hayes Grier goes viral (Image via TMZ)

The victim, a man named William Markolf, allegedly suffered brain damage after Grier assaulted him. Though details of his arrest have yet to be released, fans across the US are stumped by the news. Hayes Grier is allegedly facing multiple felony charges.

Twitter users stunned by this violent outburst

Considering Hayes Grier did not have a public history of violence, Twitter users were flabbergasted by the news that he gave a random man brain damage.

Moreover, many were shocked to hear of his arrest since he has been absent from social media for a while. Fans remember Hayes as Nash's younger brother, a kid who loves filming videos with his brother.

no way hayes grier got arrested for assault and gave a guy brain damage😳 what in the magcon — taylor (@_taylorthorpe) August 1, 2021

hayes grier getting arrested gotta be the randomest thing fr — ً (@jun9_kook) August 1, 2021

NO WAY MAGCON BOY HAYES GRIER GOT ARRESTED — angel (@fallingforoto) August 1, 2021

Hayes grier got arrested OMG?????? — Kalyn (@missdayagaga) August 1, 2021

hayes grier????!!!!? — mei (@9Oblonde) August 1, 2021

hayes grier has 3 felony charges now?? — cay (@cayyyyleeee) August 1, 2021

Meanwhile, one user commented about meeting Grier "years ago" but chose to forget about it "for some reason," implying that it was not a good experience.

i met hayes grier years ago and chose to cut it out of my brain for some reason — mallory (@hell_i_sh) August 1, 2021

hearing the shit about hayes grier just proves that o2l was always better than magcon ❤ no i will not be taking criticism at this time — ً (@ghostlychi) August 1, 2021

Some even brought up being former fans of Hayes Grier when his popularity peaked with Vine.

hayes grier being arrested for three felony charges was not what i was expecting to hear in 2021… haven’t heard his name in nearly eight years bro. i remember him being a dorky teen on vine with his brother and their friends. now this??? 💀 — finn. (@luckylittlefinn) August 1, 2021

also I did not expect to see Hayes Grier get arrested??!¿ with three felonies??? — melissa (@btcovergirl) August 1, 2021

The Grier family, including Nash Grier, have yet to respond to Hayes' arrest.

Also read:Who is Addison Rae dating? TikTok star reportedly enjoys date night with Jack Harlow as fans ask, "What happened to Saweetie?"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen