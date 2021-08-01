"40 street fights?": Bryce Hall trolled after he wonders why people expect him to be a professional boxer

In mid-June 2021, TikTok user noahb.16 exposed Bryce Hall's alleged high school wrestling career. This came after Hall lost his debut boxing match against Austin McBroom on June 12th.

Before his match against McBroom, in an interview, Bryce Hall claimed that he had participated in "over 40 street fights." He was making an argument about why he should be favored in his bout with McBroom.

On July 27th, Bryce Hall sparred against UFC middleweight legend Vitor Belfort. Hall took a punch to the chest, which caused him to kneel to the ground and curl into the fetal position. After the event, netizens began commenting on Hall's lack of basic fighting skills.

In a tweet on July 30th, Bryce Hall questioned why people held him to a high standard in boxing. In a follow-up tweet, Hall mentioned that he was "trying to get better at everything." Both tweets were shared to Instagram by user defnoodles.

Netizens respond to Bryce Hall's tweets

Netizens engaging with defnoodle's Instagram post brought up the "forty street fights" claim made by Hall. One user, replying to Hall, reminded him of the statement by saying:

"Bc you bragged about all the 'street fights' you had been in. You're the one who leveraged that as a reason you would be really good at boxing."

Another user chimed in with:

"Because he talks sh-t like a pro. He needs to be humbled big time."

Yet another said that:

"He said he was in over 40 street fights many times doing press for the fight. That will usually stick out. And he got his a-- handed to him. Just don't be cocky and train. That's it."

Many users under Bryce Hall's tweet also discussed the same comment. But fans of Hall came to his defense and were greatly outweighed by those criticizing his credentials for fighting.

Bryce Hall's initial tweet was met with over three hundred replies and seven thousand likes. His follow-up tweet got over nine thousand likes and four hundred replies.

After his second tweet, Bryce Hall received more praise from fans. Hall has not responded to comments on his statements about street fights.

