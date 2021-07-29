"Does he have a humiliation fetish?": Bryce Hall trolled after getting mercilessly knocked out by UFC legend Vitor Belfort during sparring session

In a TikTok posted by user thesyncup on July 27th, Bryce Hall sparred against UFC middleweight legend Vitor Belfort. Belfort is best known for having the most knockouts in UFC history.

The video was cut short when Bryce Hall received a hefty punch to the chest and instantly fell to the ground, curling into the fetal position and audibly groaning. The sparring session comes after Bryce Hall's debut boxing match against Austin McBroom on June 12th.

The match was meant to last five rounds but was called up in the third round when McBroom won by technical knockout. Bryce Hall claimed that McBroom suggested he fight Logan Paul on July 24th.

McBroom previously stated that he would fight Logan Paul next after winning against Bryce Hall.

The TikTok was shared on Instagram by user defnoodles and received 428 likes and 31 comments at the time of the article. Many users have begun trolling Bryce Hall's fighting skills after getting knocked out on camera again.

Netizens troll Bryce Hall after sparring session

Under the Instagram post of Bryce Hall sparring with Vitor Belfort, many users have commented on Hall's bold nature when it comes to humiliation. Some users questioned why Bryce Hall didn't keep the sparring session to himself.

Other users commented on Bryce Hall's "cocky" attitude and why it was not helping.

One user specifically stated:

"Does he have a humiliation fetish?"

Another user commented:

"Just getting embarrassing now."

Another user stated:

"Even I could probably knock out Bryce Hall, mans got no skill and no power behind his punches."

Overall, users were not impressed by Bryce Hall's fighting techniques and some even called for Hall to stop altogether.

Bryce Hall commented on the sparring session on Twitter on July 27th. In his tweet, he mentioned being knocked out by Belfort before announcing a new vlog for Thursday.

i just got dropped by vitor belfort in a sparring match.. new vlog thursday — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) July 28, 2021

Hall has not made any further announcements regarding his next boxing match. He recently commented on being in "legal talks" with McBroom's company, Social Gloves Entertainment, regarding payments.

