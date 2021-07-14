Bryce Hall reveals he's taking legal action against Austin McBroom's Social Gloves as ACE Family financial woes continue

In the midst of ACE Family's financial troubles and Austin McBroom's alleged lawsuit, Bryce Hall has come forward to reveal he is also taking legal action against the YouTuber patriarch.

In a recent YouTube video on The Hollywood Fix's channel, a reporter followed Bryce Hall and asked him questions as the TikTok star was leaving the gym.

The reporter mentioned Social Gloves Entertainment, which hosted the YouTuber vs TikToker boxing event on June 12th. In a brief response, Bryce Hall said:

"Legally, we're talking to them."

When the reporter asked if Bryce Hall and other performers would be getting paid soon, the internet star stated:

"I'm sure everything will come out very soon."

Bryce Hall then explained what he would be doing with his payment from the event. He claimed that he would purchase a home for his mother and possibly a house for himself.

Bryce Hall speaks about possible upcoming fight and Austin McBroom

In a second video from The Hollywood Fix, a reporter stopped Bryce Hall on his way to his vehicle. The journo asked if the boxing match between him and Austin McBroom was called too early.

"I felt like I could've kept going, but I mean, it's the ref's decision. But one ref did not f***ing like me. I don't know what I did to that ref, but he did not like me one bit."

The reporter then asked who Bryce Hall would like to fight next.

"I don't know who I would want to fight next, but I'm down to do another boxing match. If it happens, it happens."

Here's some context to the situation: Bryce Hall boxed against The ACE Family's Austin McBroom in the main card event. After it got over, many performers, including Vinnie Hacker and Josh Richards, claimed the event's management had not paid them.

Around that same time, Social Gloves Entertainment came forward with a statement to dispute rumors of bankruptcy. Soon after, screenshots of alleged lawsuits of Austin McBroom's company Ace Hat Collection surfaced online.

Currently, the ACE Family is possibly facing foreclosure on their seven million Encino home due to alleged missed mortgage payments and documents surfacing.

Austin McBroom has not made any further comments on the financial situation of the ACE Family, nor has he responded to the Social Gloves legal talk.

Edited by Ravi Iyer