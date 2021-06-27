Austin McBroom, the alleged owner of Social Gloves, responds to accusations of bankruptcy 

After allegations of Social Gloves' bankruptcy and failure to pay fighters and artists surfaced a couple of days ago, YouTuber Austin McBroom has taken to social media to address the controversy.

Social Gloves Entertainment recently hosted the YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing event titled 'Battle of the Platforms', where Austin McBroom featured in the main event against Bryce Hall and scored a KO win.

A week after the extravaganza went down, several individuals closely associated with the event came forward with claims that they were not compensated for their participation.

TikTokers Vinnie Hacker and Josh Richards appeared on the BFFs podcast and claimed that Social Gloves has filed for bankruptcy.

A tweet by backstage correspondent and Fight HubTV founder Marcos Villegas also said that the event only sold 136,000 pay-per-view buys.

Also Read: Social Gloves Entertainment releases statement on the YouTubers vs. TikTokers event after allegations of bankruptcy surface

Addressing all of these allegations, Austin McBroom put out stories on his Instagram, requesting everyone to wait until he can 'actually speak about it'.

"Only the haters wanna believe that. If anything these people who are scamming which isn't @socialgloves are basically saying all of us fighters fan bases ain't sh*t. We all know social gloves put on one the biggest social media events in history as all of you watched. The real numbers will come out soon. Just know social gloves weren't the ones who collected ppv numbers/purchases. Don't forget how you watched it," Austin McBroom wrote.

CLAP BACK: Austin McBroom responds to reports the ‘YouTube vs TikTok’ boxing event allegedly only sold 136,000 pay-per-view buys. Austin says “all of these people who are scamming which isn’t Social Gloves.” He also says he wants to recruit a woman to fight Tana Mongeau. pic.twitter.com/xAQ3QMCJFo — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 26, 2021

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, social media watchdog Def Noodles has claimed that Austin McBroom is allegedly the owner of Social Gloves.

Def Noodles shared screenshots from what seems to be the website of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, on which the ownership of the mark of Social Gloves is attributed to Ace Hat Collection, Inc. as the applicant. The document is signed by Austin McBroom, designation CEO.

The Twitter account also pointed out that the ACE family had previously engaged in alleged scams, including one in which Austin McBroom admitted to.

Ace Family customers have also had issues with the family’s skincare brand 1212 Gateway, something no one in the family has ever publicly addressed. https://t.co/5P5i2YHM9i — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 26, 2021

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau take shots at Austin McBroom

After the allegations surfaced, Jake Paul took to Twitter to make use of the opportunity and fire shots at Austin McBroom. He compared McBroom to Billy McFarland, the now-convicted con artist who infamously created the fraudulent Fyre Fest music festival and defrauded investors of $27.4 million.

Jake Paul added “Followers don’t = PPV buys” pic.twitter.com/j7uib0gaQe — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 26, 2021

Fellow social media personality Tana Mongeau, to whom Jake Paul was married to in a fake wedding for a few months last year, also took a dig at Austin McBroom.

not austin mcbroom owning most of social gloves and then everyone being surprised people aren’t getting paid 💀 — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 26, 2021

This is why in the third of McBroom's Instagram stories, he asks for a female fighter interested in fighting Tana Mongeau inside the ring.

If you like our UFC content, please give us a fullow on Facebook too. Check our page here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard