Euphoria season 2 episode 5 recap: Rue's addiction hits a new low (Spoilers)

Euphoria dropped a Rue-centric episode and shed light on the signs of withdrawal, hinting at how disastrous things can get.

The episode, Stand Still Like the Hummingbird, is written and directed by creator Sam Levinson. The episode features Rue and her escape from her family and the real world too, along with a major secret reveal. The title of the episode of Euphoria is in reference to a book of the same name by Henry Miller.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

A recap of 'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 5

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 opens with a confrontation. Rue's mom finds out about her relapse and accuses her of the same, which leads to a heated argument, almost fight.

At first, Rue thinks Gia ratted her out as she was the only one who had an idea and knew a bit about it. But it was later revealed that Jules told Mrs. Bennett about Rue's relapse, which she got to know from Elliot.

Mrs. Bennett wants to take Rue to the hospital but she won't go, which leads to a terrible exchange of words, "You’re not a good person, Rue." She then storms into Gia's room. When the latter tries to pull Rue off their mom, she pushes her away. This ends in Rue getting slapped across the face by her mother.

Mrs. Bennett then tries to push Rue out of the room and orders her to leave. Rue breaks down outside the room and apologizes repeatedly, only to break Gia's bedroom door.

Swinging between fury and despair

Another series of harsh words are said in this episode Euphoria, only this time its Rue speaking out her truth. She says, "You wish I was different? So do I!" and realizes that her mother either moved the drugs or disposed off the suitcase she took from Laurie.

Rue frantically searches for the suitcase while oscillating between fury and despair. She talks about wanting to leave, wanting to get clean but not being able to do so, whilst trashing the house in search of the pills.

She stops when she hears Jules chime in from the living room. She tells the latter that Mrs. Bennett flushed the drugs down the toilet. However, Rue realizes that Jules and Elliot have been there the whole time.

She then storms into the living room and takes her anger out on Jules. She calls Jules "a greedy wh**e who just likes sucking the life out of people" and the louder she gets, the quieter Jules goes, repeating I love you to her.

Withdrawal is worse than addiction

Eventually, Rue gets tired and breaks down completely, sobbing at this point. She agrees to let her mother take her to the hospital. Gia helps pack Rue's bag and the three get in the car.

Throughout the car ride in Euphoria, Rue talks about her relapse and confesses that she got back on drugs as soon as she was out of rehab. She further talks about how she was about a month away from killing herself and then decides she no longer wanted to go to the hospital.

When the car stops at the traffic signal. Rue runs down the middle of a busy street, luckily avoiding getting hit. At this point, Rue is showing signs of withdrawal. She stops by Lexi and Cassie’s house, asking to use the bathroom only to search for jewelry and drugs to steal.

As she makes her way downstairs, she is greeted by her mother along with Maddy, Lexi, Kat and Lexi's mom.

The cat is out of the bag

It is now known that Rue is having problems again, so Cassie gives her a bland advice about taking it one day at a time. Rue responds with a big reveal as she outs her and Nate's secret affair right in front of Maddy.

This leads to a fight between Maddy and Cassie, which distracts Mrs. Bennett enough for Rue to slip out. Rue runs over to Fez but he refuses to help her by literally removing her from his home after she tries to steal some of his grandmother’s medication.

Rue then breaks into a house and steals some money and jewelry, only to nearly get caught when the couple comes home early. A sick and tired Rue catches the attention of some police officers, who chase her to literally the end of the world in Euphoria.

In comes a series of Rue running and jumping from one house fence to the other, eventually hiding in a garbage can.

Escaping a druglord

Rue then runs over to Laurie's and dumps the jewelry and money on the table. She further apologizes for not having the rest but assures Laurie she will get her the rest.

Laurie then explains her journey to drug addiction and how she knows what withdrawals look like, hinting that she is aware of Rue's condition. She then suggests Rue turn to debilitating means to make the money back. Rue then excuses herself to go throw up in Laurie's bathroom.

After she falls ill in the bathroom, Laurie helps her get in the tub and injects her with m***hine. As the drug kicks in, Rue sees flashback of younger self when she was with her father, seeing Gia in the hospital nursery and then speaking at her dad’s memorial service.

She wakes up the next day, clothed and with needle marks on her arm. She realizes she is at Laurie's and tries to escape, almost getting caught by Bruce but successfully escaping through the window.

This episode of Euphoria ends with Mrs. Bennett sitting at the table and calling out Rue's name when the front door opens. Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 is now available to watch on HBO Max, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 9.00 pm EST.

