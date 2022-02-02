Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 preview: Did Rue overdose again in the upcoming episode?

HBO Max's Euphoria has officially reached halfway through its season, and things are getting messier.

The upcoming episode, Stand Still Like the Hummingbird, is about the book written by Henry Miller. The book is said to be the controversial novelist's luminous statements of his philosophy of life. The episode seems to be a Rue-centric one where things have hit a new low.

Let's break down the promo clip for the upcoming episode of the series.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5: What to expect from the fifth episode?

Episode 4 of Euphoria was nothing but chaos as pretty much everything fell apart in the final moments. All the awkward moments, from Cassie throwing up on her friend in the hot tub to Cal exposing himself to his whole family, led to massive changes.

Cassie has reached a new low with her relationship with Nate. Cal has left his family, Jules and Elliot have gone behind Rue's back to hook up. The episode also saw a drugged-out Rue hallucinating her dad.

It also hinted at her death and possible reunion with her father in heaven. But the episode's final scene showed Rue slow-dancing in her room with her eyes closed, confirming that she was hallucinating.

The teaser for the upcoming episode does not feature Rue at all. The clip is just shots of every character crying, including Rue's mom comforting a weeping Gia. This means that Rue might have overdosed again and might be gone. But seeing Laurie, the drug lord Rue took drugs from, seems to be talking to Rue.

The series killing off its protagonist is also improbable, so perhaps it's just one of Rue's overdoses that affected Gia as she knew it would. The final scene of Episode 4 is also proof that the series can't go from showing Rue dancing in her room to passing away.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 next Sunday, February 6, on HBO Max. The latest episode is also available to stream now.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar