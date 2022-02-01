'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 4: What happened to Rue? (Spoilers)

Once again, the latest episode of HBO Max's Euphoria had a concerning ending to it, leaving Rue's state as a cliffhanger.

Titled "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can," the episode went from Cassie's breakdown to Rue's possible overdose, while it also focused on Jules and Elliot's relationship and Cal's rant. This episode not only had the right amount of drama but was also a cinematic experience.

Without further ado, let's talk about the ending of Euphoria season 2's episode 4.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4: Rue hallucinates, Carl stands up to his family, and more

As Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 progresses towards the end, Elliot, Jules and Rue decide to go and steal some alcohol from a nearby convenience store, which later turns into an argument between Jules and Rue. After they steal the beer, Rue starts drinking it in the back of the car, and knowing that she's high, Elliot asks her to stop.

An oblivious Jules supports Elliot and asks Rue to stop which leads to a fight, after which Rue asks them to drop her off so that she could go home. Rue makes her way back home and consumes more drugs. This time, she's hallucinating. Elliot eventually tells Jules that Rue has completely relapsed.

In her high state, Rue hallucinates that she's walking into a church where a crowd is gathered and the pastor (Labrinth) is singing. As she walks up to him and embraces him, the scene cuts to her hugging her dad and apologizing for who she has become.

Her father comforts her and promises to be always there for her, with her. This takes viewers back to the very start of Euphoria, with Rue's drug addiction being a result of her father's death.

Back at Nate's, Cal Jacobs decides to drive out to the same bar he and Derek first kissed. A night of remembering the good times turns into a bad one when he gets kicked out of the bar for trying to wrestle a man.

He drives home, drunk, and then urinates all over the hall, waking his entire family up. He then goes on to speak the truth about his history with men and his stunted emotional maturity due to his family.

After his rant, Carl tells Nate that the latter is his biggest mistake, takes down the family photo and walks out. Over at Fez's house, a movie night between Fez, Ashtray and Faye gets interrupted by Custer, who stops by to tell Fez that the mother of Mouse's child is asking questions about his disappearance.

The scene then cuts to the artistic stills of the characters hitting rock bottom. This also includes a scene of Rue hugging in the air, which means she isn't dead, at least not in this episode.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 is now streaming on HBO Max.

