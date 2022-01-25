'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 3 ending explained: Is Rue a drug dealer now? (Spoilers)

HBO Max's latest episode of Euphoria Season 2 had a dark ending to it, leaving fans worried about Rue.

Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys went from Cal Jacobs' love story to Rue's drug dealing plan, passing the love triangle between Nate, Cassie and Maddy as well as Jules, Rue and Elliot. The episode has taken the show's drama to a whole new level, opening up more possibilities for romance.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of this episode.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 3

As Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3 progresses towards the end, viewers can see Cal going back to Fez. He did not intend on being seen but Ashtray had to pull up with a gun next to him.

After being held at gunpoint and getting beaten again and again by Ashtray, Cal explains his desperation for the tape.

This leaves Fez confused as he does not know about the tape or about Jules' history with Cal. He then learns that Nate lied to him about the tape and begs Fez to let him go, but the latter had a deal to make. He asks Cal to keep his son away from Jules, Rue and himself, to which the latter agrees.

Meanwhile, Cassie becomes so obsessed with grabbing Nate's attention that she wakes up at four every morning to get ready for school. The only day she got Nate to look her way was when she showed up dressed like Maddy.

However, their secret affair still continues as they meet every friday. But towards the end of the episode, Nate cancels last minute and goes over to Maddy with flowers, probably to get the tape back.

This episode of Euphoria Season 2 ended with Jules hanging out with Elliot and having an honest conversation in Rue's absence. Elliot confesses that he likes his new friend but questions her s**uality, which Jules denies as Rue does express her intimate desires. With that being said, she ended up agreeing with Elliot.

Elliot is appreciative of Jules for being herself and goes on to compliment her, which makes the latter a bit more affectionate towards him, which she lacks with Rue.

All this while, Rue has been carrying around a suitcase full of drugs borrowed from Laurie. She went to her NA meeting but ended up arguing with Ali after he kept asking about what was in the bag.

It is clear this season that Rue is on the path of destruction. Her plan to become a drug dealer isn't gonna help her with sobriety. The episode ends with Rue opening the suitcase in her room and consuming Fentanyl before the screen fades to black.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3 is now streaming on HBO Max.

