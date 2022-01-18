'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 3 preview: Does everyone find out about Rue's relapse in the upcoming episode?

The latest episode of Euphoria Season 2 was the calm after the storm but the worst is yet to come in Episode 3 of the series.

This season is already shaping up to be a wild ride after the chaotic NYE party, love triangles, fantasies and Rue's relapse. Things are going to get intense and the promo clip for the upcoming episode proved that. The narrative will revolve around Nate's dad, Cal Jacobs, and focus on his backstory.

Let's break down the promo clip for the upcoming episode of Season 2, Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 3: What to expect from the third episode?

Episode 2 of Euphoria Season 2 had a whole lot of fantasies and love triangles going on. A secret affair, a near-death experience, an unhealthy friendship and a big confrontation - this is what Out of Touch was all about.

Nate went from breaking up with Cassie to blackmailing his dad, all in one night. Whereas Cal is big on confrontations, be it with Nate or indirectly with Fez. There's a complicated love triangle between Cassie, Nate and Maddy which probably won't end well. The episode did not just focus on one character, but had multiple storylines going on.

The upcoming episode of Season 2, titled Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys, might focus largely on Cal Jacobs and his past. Viewers may get a chance to learn about his story and trauma. It'll go a long way in explaining why he turned out the way he did.

The teaser also shows Cassie being frustrated with Nate's ignorance towards her, but later, the two are seen together. Maybe it's just another one of Nate's daydreams or perhaps Cassie's this time? As for Rue, the upcoming episode promises a new business opportunity as she is seen practicing about the same in front of a mirror.

Episode 3 of Euphoria Season 2 will continue with Rue's proclamation of not staying clean and will likely explore how people would react to it after finding out. Jules is seen interrogating Elliot regarding his friendship with Rue, a connection that clearly does not sit right because he is not a good influence on her.

Besides this, singer Lana Del Rey will also be debuting her new song, Watercolor Eyes, which can also be heard in the promo video for the episode. The singer and the series feel like a natural fit as the melodrama of the music aligns perfectly with the show.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3 next Sunday, January 23 on HBO Max. The latest episode is also available to stream now.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul