'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 1 ending explained: Why did Fez beat up Nate? (Spoilers)

Emmy Award nominated show Euphoria marked its return for season 2, by giving viewers an intense first episode.

The series might go heavier in action and dive into its other characters this time, after the extreme Cassie-Nate drive scene, the swirling camera party and the opening scene at the drug house. Rue's future seems uncertain now that she has relapsed and knows the drug dealing business lacks female dealers.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of HBO Max's Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 1

Summary

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 focused on one character the most, giving viewers a long overdue Fez-centric episode. He finally gets the open treatment with a flashback sequence of his own. Pushed into the unlawful business by his grandmother, Fez grew up thinking violence is also an option to resolve things.

This episode also gave his brother Ash a backstory - him being a collateral for a drug deal where his mother never returned. At the end of the intro in Season 1, viewers will see Ashtray killing Fez's dealer with a hammer, leading the gang (Rue, Fez and himself) to a more dangerous entity.

The situation escalated and everyone was stripped naked, but in the end, the drug deal was a success for Fez.

This season of Euphoria, playboy Nate is back to a relatively moderate level of being a chaotic teen-villain: chugging beers, driving at 110 miles per hour, getting with his ex's best friend and doing back-to-back shots of alcohol. He definitely reached a new level of unnerving when he questioned McKay about him and Cassie's 'talk.'

Rue and Jules are back together after a brief conversation where the former blames Jules' absence as a reason for her relapse. The two missed each other and decided to reunite after sharing a kiss at midnight. The mesmerizing, dimly lit, slo-mo scene definitely made their moment special.

The episode ends with Fez wishing Nate a Happy New year and then smashing a bottle on his face. He then punches Nate repeatedly, until he is forcibly removed. Prior to this, he was hanging out with Lexi. A violent start indeed to Season 2.

Why did Fez beat up Nate?

Since Euphoria Season 1, Nate has been a twisted bully. He not only used to physically abuse his girlfriend Maddy, but also spent a lot of time catfishing Jules with weird and confusing flirtations. The night Jules finds out about this 'Tyler' guy, Nate threatens her by leaking her explicit photos and reporting them.

Shortly after Rue learns about Nate's blackmailing, she asks Fez for help. When he does try to do so, Nate reports Fez to the Feds, getting on the latter's bad side. So the beating that he took in Episode 1 of Season 2 was a result of putting Fez's drug dealing business, livelihood and life on the line.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 is now streaming on HBO Max.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul