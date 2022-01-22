'Munich - The Edge of War' ending explained: Does Paul go through with his plan to kill Hitler? (Spoilers)

The fictional historical drama, Munich - The Edge of War, is finally here and is ready to give viewers the aftermath of a history-changing decision.

The film is an adaptation of Robert Harris' 2017 novel of the same name and is directed by Christian Schwochow. It revolves around two government officials who make it their mission to expose Hitler and his plans to conquer Europe before it's too late.

Let's dissect and understand the ending of Netflix's Munich - The Edge of War.

Caution: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'Munich - The Edge of War'

In the final act of Munich - The Edge of War, Paul finally sits down with British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and tries to convince him that Hitler is a threat to the entire continent. According to him, Hitler's demands at the peace summit were nothing but a stepping stone in his quest to conquer Europe.

But Chamberlain does not believe him and also does not trust the German resistance. He does accept that Hitler is a threat but does not see any immediate consequences. For Chamberlain, the safety of his people is the priority and if he does not sign the agreement, Hitler will go to war against Czechoslovakia.

Breaking the peace

This will force Britain and France to intervene, which is something they do not wish to do as war troops are not fully prepared. Besides this, the war will damage the country and the spirit of its citizens. Chamberlain makes a logical excuse and refuses to agree with Paul, later proceeding to sign the agreement papers.

Chamberlain then decided to take a precautionary measure and made Hitler sign a joint statement. This document would prevent Britain and Germany from going to war against one another, if and when Hitler decides to turn against his word.

However, it is well known that the peace only lasted a year and World War II took place, which Hitler lost. But Chamberlain's decision to sign the paper back then was in the best interests of his country as it gave them time to prepare for war.

A bold decision

On the other hand, after Paul is unable to change Chamberlain's mind, he decides to kill Hitler himself. He sternly believes the Führer is a threat to the entire world and his ambitions are destructive. Towards the end of Munich - The Edge of War, Paul finds a moment with Hitler and tries to remove the gun he had been carrying.

However, he decides not to proceed with his plan as he feels devoid of the right to do so. His actions would be seen as an act of cowardice and would hold no actual significance.

He chose to uphold his beliefs and spare Hitler. Throughout Munich - The Edge of War, Nazi soldier Franz Sauer is seen tracking Paul. He suspects him of conspiring against Hitler and viewers are made to believe that the secret document is in his possession.

But when Paul leaves Hitler's office, he comes face to face with Franz but learns that he had failed to find proof of any conspiracy. Hugh's associate, Joan, safely retrieved the document before Franz could find it. In the end, Paul lives to see another day and decides to continue fighting against Hitler.

Stream Munich - The Edge of War on Netflix.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul