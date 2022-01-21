HBO Max's 'The Fallout': 3 reasons why Jenna Ortega's film cannot be missed

A fictional film inspired by real-life events, The Fallout is here to shed light on the aftermath of trauma at a young age.

The upcoming HBO Max film takes viewers behind the traumatic events at school and how an unexpected beyond between the two teens allows them to get through it together. The film has already snagged the Grand Jury Prize, the Audience Award for Narrative Feature, and the Brightcove Illumination Award at its premiere.

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive content.

Three reasons why the 'The Fallout' is a must-watch

The Fallout is all set to premiere on January 27, exclusively on HBO Max. The film had its premiere on March 2021 at South by Southwest and the official trailer was released earlier this week. The short clip features a pair of distressed teens and their unexpected bond after a school shooting that left them traumatized.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Bolstered by new friendships forged under sudden and tragic circumstances, high schooler Vada begins to reinvent herself, while re-evaluating her relationships with her family, friends and her view of the world. Moving away from her comfortable family routine, she starts taking chances with a series of quicksilver decisions that test her own boundaries and push her in new directions. As she spends more time with Mia, they grow closer, and Vada slowly redefines herself through their shared experiences, leading her further away from that day and closer to living her life in the now."

Here are three reasons why the upcoming HBO Max film, The Fallout, is a must-watch.

1) The film is Megan Park's directorial debut

The upcoming film is actress and singer Megan Park's directorial debut. She is best known for her portrayal of Grace Bowman in The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Her other works include Dog Days, Central Intelligence, Room, So Undercover, A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, Young Sheldon, Jane the Virgin, The Neighbors and several others.

The Fallout is also written by Park and produced by Shaun Sanghani, David Brown, Giulia Prenna, Joannie Burstein, Rebecca Miller, Cara Shine and Todd Lundbohm.

2) It has a brilliant cast

The high school drama film revolves around teenagers and student life, with the leading roles portrayed by the best teens in the industry. The cast of The Fallout is led by Jenna Ortega as Vada Cavell and Maddie Ziegler as Mia Reed.

The other cast members include Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Christine Horn, Austin Zajur and Yindra Zayas.

3) The music score is done by Finneas O'Connell

The upcoming HBO Max film has a stunning score by musician Finneas O'Connell or FINNEAS. He is best known for writing and producing music for various artists, including his sister Billie Eilish. His acting appearances include Bad Teacher, Life Inside Out, Glee, Modern Family, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry and several others.

He holds eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical) for his work on Billie Eilish's debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Readers can catch the high school drama film, The Fallout, streaming on HBO Max from January 27.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul