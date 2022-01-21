'Resident Alien' Season 2: Release date, trailer and more

TV's favorite alien-turned-human is returning for another season of Resident Alien this month.

Created by Chris Sheridan, the sci-fi dramedy is based on the comic book of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. The series revolves around an alien sent out to wipe out humankind, who takes up the identity of an absent pathology physician. He struggles with his secret mission while also dealing with a young boy who can see his true appearance.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of Syfy's drama-mystery.

When is 'Resident Alien' Season 2 expected to release?

The second season of Resident Alien will premiere on January 26, exclusively on Syfy. The series will also be available to stream on Peacock. The upcoming season will see most of the cast return, including Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler and Judah Prehn.

The show will also retain its recurring cast, including Alex Barima, Mandell Maughan, Nathan Fillion, Michael Cassidy, Linda Hamilton, Elvy Yost, Alvin Sanders, Diana Bang and many more.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day. In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family. Back in Patience, Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder."

A short recap of Season 1

In the finale of Season 1, Harry was forced to decide if he still wants to carry out his initial plan of destroying mankind. But his humanity tugged at his heartstrings along with Asta's plea, so he decided to leave Earth just the way he found it.

But right after blasting off into space, he discovered little Max tucked away in the spaceship cabin, thereby planning his return trip to Colorado.

Check out the trailer for 'Resident Alien' Season 2

The official trailer for Resident Alien Season 2 dropped earlier this month and features Harry's return to Colorado to bring little Max home, but this time, he must complete his mission. The clip also shows the telepathic octopus that tells Harry that more of his people will arrive soon.

The second season of the series was greenlit before its previous one's finale. The first episode is titled Old Friends, with the second one being The Wire. New episodes will be released weekly but there is no confirmation on their total number yet. This season will also see Alex Borstein join the cast as Harry's new love interest, Carolyn.

Stream the latest season of Resident Alien on Syfy and Peacock from January 26.

