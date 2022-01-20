'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 4 preview: A grieving Jack visits his family home in upcoming episode 

A much-needed Jack-centric episode is on its way to premiere next week on This Is Us Season 6.

The final chapter of the family drama has shifted towards centering itself around change. From Rebecca's sickness to the Big Three making and adjusting to changes in their lives. The upcoming episode is set to focus on Jack's history and his trip back to his family home after he learns about his mother's death.

The episode, Don't Let Me Keep You, teased Jack's return to Ohio, so here's a break down of the promo clip.

'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 4: What to expect from the fourth episode?

The third episode of This Is Us Season 6 revolved around memories and fatherhood. From Jack turning the day into movie marathons and sundaes for his kids to Toby's gift for his family, the episode focused on the patriarch of the Pearson-Damon family and shed light on the challenges of fatherhood.

The upcoming episode is likely to be a motherhood-centric episode as viewers learned about the passing of Jack's mother, Marilyn, in the previous episode. It will focus on Jack's journey back to Ohio for his mother's funeral and possible flashbacks of the time spent with his mother.

The promo clip for Episode 4, titled Don't Let Me Keep You, starts with a distressed Jack who has a funeral to plan and loose ends to tie up. Viewers of the show are aware that Jack had cut off from his family after he married Rebecca, which means he has not returned home in a very long time. He has people to answer to and an eulogy to write.

Viewers will finally learn more about Jack's history and see how he reacts to the news of the world he left behind. His brother Nicky is not seen in the preview, which makes his presence unclear in the upcoming episode. The episode is written by Elan Mastai.

Also Read Article Continues below

Readers can catch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4 next Tuesday, January 25, on NBC, Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar. The latest episode is now available to stream on the platforms.

Edited by Siddharth Satish