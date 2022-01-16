'Single Drunk Female': 3 reasons why the Sofia Black-D’Elia-starrer cannot be missed

Freeform is all set to give its viewers a brand new sober dramedy this year with Single Drunk Female, which is created and written by Simone Finch.

The series revolves around a twenty-something, former-alcoholic Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia). In the show, Samantha is struggling to get by in a world where drinking is no longer an option. It is executively produced by Simone Finch, Leslye Headland, Jenni Konner and Phil Traill.

This article will explore three reasons why the upcoming series, Single Drunk Female, cannot be missed.

Single Drunk Female: Three reasons why the dramedy is a must-watch

1) It explores the struggles involved in recovering from an addiction

The upcoming Freeform dramedy series, Single Drunk Female, sheds light on how the protagonist, Samantha, finds it 'hard to be a person' after setting off on a journey to sobriety. She got herself in this situation after she crashed her car into a bus, got wasted in public and nearly blinded her co-worker with a landline phone.

Her road to recovery gets tougher as her friends are party lovers, her mom is overprotective, her former best friend is dating her ex and she constantly gets taunted by alcohol in her everyday life.

The story arc revolves around how she is basically surrounded by all the triggers that pushed her into alcoholism in the first place, but has to move past her mistakes to become the best version of herself.

2) There is a positive message

The trailer for Single Drunk Female, released by Hulu, didn't just focus on Sam's suffering but also on the positive things in her life. She is constantly supported by her friends who help her get through her now sober life. Some help her be herself again and get motivation for the smallest of the things.

They even like to go out and celebrate her milestones, which sends a feel-good message of how important it is to have a strong support system when one is overcoming addiction.

Such portrayals not only emphasise on how difficult it is to recover from a debilitating habit, but also how there is good in life, and people can always reach out to their trusted friends and family members.

3) It is inspired from the director's personal experience

The series is directed by Simone Finch who herself struggled with addiction after her father's death. According to her, Single Drunk Female first originated a decade ago after her loss, but is now seven years and eight months sober. In the Television Critics Association (TCA) panel on January 12, 2022, she shared:

"I started writing this in 2012 before I got sober and I got sober and I realized it was about a girl getting sober. I called it a living script as it sort of evolved as I got more sober. I want the series to feel real."

Finch further added:

"The gratitude and responsibility that people feel towards a program that helps them – we’re incredibly respectful. There’s always a center to it and everything else can be funny, but we want to respect sobriety. I want it to feel real."

More about Single Drunk Female

Single Drunk Female will premiere on Freeform on January 20 and will be available to stream on Hulu from January 21.

The official synopsis for the dramedy reads:

"After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place."

"Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda."

The official trailer for the series was released earlier this month and features the stunning cast, including Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard.

