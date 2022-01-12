'How I Met Your Father' Season 1: 3 reasons why the Hilary Duff-starrer cannot be missed

How I Met Your Mother has returned and this time, it's being told from the opposite point of view in How I Met Your Father.

The sitcom revolves around a hopeless romantic and her group of friends, navigating love and life in the age of online dating. It is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, and just like the original series, it will use multi-camera and single-camera methods.

'How I Met Your Father' Season 1: Three reasons why the sitcom is a must-watch

The official trailer for How I Met Your Father dropped last year in December and is all set to premiere on Hulu from January 18. New episodes of the sitcom will release every week and it will have 10 episodes in total.

Its official synopsis reads:

"In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

Here are three reasons why the upcoming sitcom, How I Met Your Father, cannot be missed.

1) It's a sequel to the 2005 sitcom

The upcoming series is a standalone sequel to the hit 2005 sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Like the original, the sequel revolves around a group of friends as they navigate through life and find love. One of them a cynic for love and the other a hopeless romantic - Ted Mosby is now Sophie and Robin Scherbatsky is Jesse.

The only difference between the two series is that the latter is set in the world of dating through apps, unlike meeting people in a bar. The creators of How I Met Your Mother expressed:

"Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father."

2) Hilary Duff is making a comeback

Hilary Duff is making her comeback on television with How I Met Your Father. The actress and singer is best known for her portrayal of Lizzy McGuire in the Disney series of the same name. Since then, she has appeared in several other films and series.

Duff will assay the role of Sophie, an aspiring street photographer, and just like Ted, a hopeless romantic. Fans of How I Met Your Mother might notice lots of resemblance between the two when the sitcom premieres.

3) It is set in today's world of dating apps

The trailer for gave viewers a glimpse of what the sequel holds for them. In the short clip, Sophie admits she has been on about 87 Tinder dates in a year and has had no luck. She definitely needs a wingman like Barney. Perhaps Valentina can fill those shoes?

Let the nostalgia kick in with How I Met Your Father, available to stream on Hulu from January 18.

Edited by Saman