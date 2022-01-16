Where to watch 'Single Drunk Female'? Release, trailer and more

Freeform is letting viewers join in on Samantha's journey to sobriety with the upcoming comedy series Single Drunk Female.

Created and written by Simone Finch, the series explores the struggles of recovery from addiction. It focuses on Samantha, an alcoholic who is forced to move back in with her overbearing mother to sober up and rebuild her life.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Freeform's upcoming dramedy series.

When is 'Single Drunk Female' expected to release?

Single Drunk Female is all set to premiere on Freeform from January 20 and Hulu from January 21. The comedy series is executively produced by Simone Finch, Leslye Headland, Jenni Konner, and Phil Traill.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place.Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda."

The cast of the series includes Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard. Jojo Brown, Charlie Hall, Madison Shepard and Ian Gomez will also be joining the ensemble.

Check out the trailer for 'Single Drunk Female'

The official trailer for the series dropped earlier this month and featured Samantha dealing with her sober life after crashing her car into a bus and nearly blinding her co-worker with a landline phone.

It's hard for her to stay sober as her friends want her to go out and party, she lives with an overprotective mother and her former best friend is dating her ex. Sam starts working at a local grocery store, although she does take occasional naps and gets caught.

The short clip also shows her supporting friends and getting back on track. The show does send a feel-good message by throwing light on the importance of how strong support systems help one overcome addiction.

Director Simone Finch shared:

"I started writing this in 2012 before I got sober and I got sober and I realized it was about a girl getting sober. I called it a living script as it sort of evolved as I got more sober."

Explore the world of sobriety with Samatha in Single Drunk Female, available to stream on Freeform from January 20 and Hulu from January 21.

