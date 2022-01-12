'How I Met Your Father' Season 1 cast list: Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, and others star in Hulu series

The highly-anticipated spin-off to the beloved 2005 sitcom How I Met Your Mother is here, and it is titled How I Met Your Father.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the sitcom revolves around Sophie and her group of friends navigating life together and finding love in the age of dating apps.

Hulu's How I Met Your Father is all set to premiere on January 18. There will be 10 episodes in total with new episodes every week. The official trailer for the series was released in December last year, leaving all the How I Met Your Mother fans divided about the sequel.

The short clip gives a glimpse into the new characters, with Sophie admitting that she has been on 87 Tinder dates within a year. The world of dating has obviously changed since the end of the original series in 2014. The official synopsis for the sitcom reads:

"In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

Here's a look at the stunning cast of the sitcom.

Hilary Duff as Sophie

American actress, singer, and businesswoman Hilary Duff began her acting career with Disney's Lizzie McGuire. Her other notable works include Agent Cody Banks, A Cinderella Story, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, According to Greta, Younger, Cadet Kelly and War, Inc. among other projects.

As a singer, her albums Metamorphosis, Hilary Duff, Most Wanted and Dignity gained popularity and landed her RIAA certifications.

Duff will be portraying Sophie in the upcoming sitcom How I Met Your Father. Her character is an aspiring street photographer and a hopeless romantic. Her future self will be portrayed by Kim Cattrall.

Chris Lowell as Jesse

Chris Lowell is an American actor who is best known for his work in Veronica Mars, Private Practice, GLOW, Up in the Air, The Help and Promising Young Woman. He made his directorial debut with Beside Still Waters, which he also co-wrote and co-produced.

Lowell will be portraying Jesse in How I Met Your Father. His character is an aspiring musician but also someone who is cynical about love.

Francia Raisa as Valentina

American actress Francia Raisa is known for her work in Bring It On: All or Nothing, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Grown-ish, Dear White People, and Black-ish among several other projects.

Raisa will be portraying Valentina in the upcoming sitcom How I Met Your Father. Her character is impulsive and adventurous, as well as an aspiring stylist.

Suraj Sharma as Sid

Suraj Sharma is an Indian actor who gained popularity for his portrayal of Pi Patel in Life of Pi. His other notable works include Homeland, God Friended Me, Happy Death Day 2U and Million Dollar Arm among other projects.

Sharma will be portraying Sid in How I Met Your Father. His character is an optimist who is also the owner of a bar.

The other cast members of the sitcom include Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran in the leading cast, and Daniel Augustin, Josh Peck, and Ashley Reyes as recurring actors.

Readers can catch How I Met Your Father streaming on Hulu from January 18.

