Hilary Duff sparks backlash online for letting 3-year-old daughter ride without car seat 

American actress Hilary Duff is receiving backlash for being reckless with her kid. The 34-year-old singer and her husband, Matthew Koma, are being subjected to scrutiny on social media over a video where their three-year-old daughter, Banks, is riding in their car without a seat belt.

On January 3, actress Molly Bernard, godmother of Banks, shared a video of the little girl talking to the camera. She can be seen saying the phrase "drop-dead gorgeous" from an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The clip shows Banks sitting beside Bernard in the car's back seat without a safety belt or using a car seat for children.

As per laws in California, where the duo live, kids under the age of 8 must be protected in a car seat or booster seat in the back seat. Even though Bank's lower half can be seen strapped across in the clip, fans still think it is insufficient.

A user said:

"Please, use a car seat."

Another user commented:

"Thank goodness you weren’t in a car accident. That sweet child would have been deceased. #thetruthhurts"

A third person wrote:

"@hilaryduff get your baby from this lady!"

A fourth user said:

"I know over 100 people have said this, but for real, where is the car seat!??!!!!!"

The Milkwater actress has been pictured with Duff's family on several occasions.

Hilary Duff has been slammed for her parenting skills before

This is not the first time Duff's parenting has caused controversy on social media. In May 2020, the actress was trending on Twitter after an Instagram video of her 8-year-old son Luca laying down naked sparked accusations that she was involved in s*x trafficking.

Although Hilary Duff deleted the post, she expressed her thoughts about the whole rumor on her Twitter handle.

Hilary Duff @HilaryDuff Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting..... whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting..... whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby

On a personal front, Hilary Duff was previously married to Canadian ice hockey player Mike Comrie for six years, from 2010 to 2016. The duo share a nine-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie.

Duff tied the knot with singer Matthew Koma in 2019. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Banks Violet Bair in 2018 and a second kid, Mae James Bair, in 2021.

Edited by Srijan Sen