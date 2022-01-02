Who are John Travolta's kids? Actor's family photo takes Instagram by storm

John Travolta celebrated the New Year with his two children, Ella and Benjamin, by his side. The 67-year-old actor shared a snap of his family on Instagram.

In the photo, John Travolta can be seen dressed up in a tuxedo while holding his daughter Ella and son Benjamin close to himself as they posed in front of a white Christmas tree. Ella wore a silver gown while Benjamin looked dapper in a suit worn over a colorful shirt.

The Instagram post went viral pretty quickly, gaining 500k likes within two days. Among others, Travolta's Grease co-star and friend Olivia Newton-John commented on the photo, saying:

"Ella, you look stunning and classy! The dress is gorgeous. Wishing you and Ben and Dad a healthy happy new year."

Everything about John Travolta's children

John Travolta is a proud father of three, including his late son Jett, who was the oldest child Travolta shared with wife Kelly Preston, who succumbed to breast cancer at the age of 57, in July 2020. The couple were very open about Jett (born in April 1992) and his illnesses. In a 2012 episode of The Doctors, Preston reportedly said:

"He was autistic, he had seizures and when he was very young, he had Kawasaki syndrome."

In 2009, Jett tragically passed away after he suffered a seizure at the family's vacation home in the Bahamas. John and Kelly have always tried to keep his memory alive by sharing photos of Jett on social media.

Ella, the second child of Kelly Preston and John Travolta, was born on April 3, 2000. She made her acting debut at the age of nine and has appeared in movies such as Old Dogs (alongside Robin Williams), The Poison Rose (alongside her father and Morgan Freeman), and Get Lost (the live-action reimagining of Alice in Wonderland).

Her love for her family is apparent from her Instagram posts as she often shares snaps with her father and brother Benjamin, along with tributes to her mother and Jett. Ella, who is also an aspiring singer, recently released her first single, Dizzy.

Speaking about his youngest son, Benjamin, who was born in November 2010, John Travolta told People magazine:

"He’s into gymnastics, tennis, fishing and the computer world, like all the kids."

The 11-year-old seems to enjoy dancing as well. He has been in quite a few videos dancing with his father. According to John Travolta, Benjamin also has a serious side. After Kelly Preston passed away, the two had a discussion about death when Benjamin taught his father a lesson about living and being grateful.

The demise of two important family members may have left a scar on the remaining three, but they seem highly supportive of each other in their journey towards healing.

