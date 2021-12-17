How many kids does Chris Pratt have? MCU star and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger set to welcome another child

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are going to be parents again, media outlet PEOPLE has confirmed.

As per the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old author was spotted strolling in Los Angeles with a baby bump as she was dressed in black overalls with an iced coffee in her hand.

Schwarzenegger and The Parks and Recreation actor are also parents to 16-months-old daughter, Lyla, whom they welcomed in August 2020.

Showbiz @showbiznotices EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Schwarzenegger gives glimpse of burgeoning baby bump in a pair of overalls as she's seen for first time since news of second pregnancy with husband Chris Pratt t.me/DailyMailCeleb… EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Schwarzenegger gives glimpse of burgeoning baby bump in a pair of overalls as she's seen for first time since news of second pregnancy with husband Chris Pratt t.me/DailyMailCeleb… https://t.co/PgCsO5yuRK

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in June 2019 after six months of dating and six months of being engaged. The ceremony took place in Montecito, California.

How many kids does Chris Pratt have?

This is not the second time that Chris Pratt is going to be a father. Before marrying Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's daughter Katherine, the 42-year-old actor was married to actress Anna Faris.

The now-seperated couple, who met in 2007 on the set of romantic comedy Take Me Home Tonight, share an eight-year-old son, Jack, together.

As per reports, Pratt and Faris' first born has some health issues since he was born nine weeks early and had to spend a month in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Media organization PEOPLE reported that Faris wrote in her 2017 memoir Unqualified:

"The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled."

She further wrote that the news shocked the couple but they decided to face it together.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were married to each other for eight years before announcing their divorce, which the latter did through her social media.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger first sparked dating rumors in June 2018 when the duo were spotted enjoying themselves at a Santa Barbara park.

A month later, Shriver confirmed the two were "dating" and that it was very new. The duo got married in June 2019.

The news of Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy broke out in April 2020 after the married couple was spotted biking around in Los Angeles. In the photograph, Schwarzenegger revealed her baby bump in a loose-fitted T-shirt.

Chris Pratt welcomed his second child and duo's first in August 2020, a daughter. The announcement was made by Schwarzenegger through her Instagram handle.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has previously expressed his interest in expanding their family. In an interview with media outlet E! News, Chris Pratt said that he'd love to have more kids with Schwarzenegger stating he is okay with having as many children as "the man upstairs will provide."

"We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."

Also Read Article Continues below

On the professional front, Pratt will next be seen in Jurassic World: Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia