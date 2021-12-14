Katherine Schwarzenegger net worth: Chris Pratt's wife's fortune explored as he shares wholesome message on her 32nd birthday

Author Katherine Schwarzenegger received a heartwarming birthday wish from her husband Chris Pratt on Instagram as she turned 32 on Monday.

The actor posted a bunch of photos of Kathrine on a boat, with the first three lines of the caption reading:

"Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you."

Despite being a star kid and the wife of a superstar, Katherine Schwarzenegger has generated a lot of wealth by building her unique brand.

The net worth of Kathrine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger (Image via Getty Images)

Katherine is the oldest child and daughter of pop culture icon Arnold Schwarzenegger and American journalist Maria Shriver, the late John F. Kennedy's niece.

Even before completing her graduation from the University of Southern California in 2010, Katherine Schwarzenegger published her first book, Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back.

Her second book, I Just Graduated…. Now, What? was published in 2014. In 2017, she wrote a children's book titled Maverick and Me, which tells the story of rescuing her dog, Maverick.

Her latest book, The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable, was published in 2020.

The net worth of Kathrine Schwarzenegger, according to Hollywood Worth, is estimated to be around $4,000,000 as of December 2021. She has earned most of her wealth by selling her books and appearing in television and print media interviews. She has also inherited a fortune from her father.

Everything about Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's relationship

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt (Image via Instagram)

The duo were first photographed and linked together in June 2018. In November of the same year, Pratt made their relationship official by reposting an Instagram post by Katherine Schwarzenegger.

In January 2019, Chris Pratt announced their engagement by sharing a photo of Katherine Schwarzenegger with an engagement ring on her finger. The next month, the couple moved in together. On June 8, 2019, the pair tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

After almost 11 months of their wedding, Pratt was photographed with Schwarzenegger, who showed off her baby bump in a loose-fitting t-shirt. In May 2020, the Jurassic World star finally opened up about his wife and expecting their first child together. In August 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The couple have always been inseparable. Fans have been gushing over the duo all these years and still can't get enough of them. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger continue to share posts about each other and their newborn on social media.

