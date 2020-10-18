The Terminator aka Arnold Schwarzenegger calls out toxic Twitch chat 

2020 continues to spring surprises on us, as Hollywood star and former Governor of California - Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently took on trolls and negativity on Twitch.
The Hollywood action film icon, who has starred in films such as Predator, Commando and the legendary Terminator franchise, recently addressed negativity and toxicity on platforms such as Twitch, with regards to a recent discussion of his, which was being aired on the attndotcom Twitch channel.
In a tweet, he stated that despite there being positive comments, there were also quite a few negative comments which were being spammed in the Twitch chat:
He further went on to offer a bit of advice for all those who spread negativity, in his own classic style:
He criticised the Twitch chat for catering to 'a partisan and ideological mindset' and for not being open-minded, like himself.
His tweets have so far received almost 2K likes and several retweets, as fans were quick to join the discussion and extended their support to the former Mr. Universe, in tackling Twitch trolls.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Vs Twitch toxicity
While Twitch is certainly the top choice when it comes to streaming platforms, the Amazon-owned medium has been under fire of late, for being a breeding ground for negativity and rampant toxicity.
In addition, Twitch also appears to be implementing a rather skewed ban policy, which often leaves content creators frustrated. The toxic Twitch chat has been a persistent issue, which continues to ail the streaming platform.
Arnold Schwarzenegger seemed to take on this problematic trend through his recent tweets, which invited several reactions from the online community.
Check out some of the reactions to his tweets online:
As evident enough from the tweets, Arnold Schwarzenegger certainly seems to have the backing of his fans, who couldn't agree more when it comes to calling out toxicity on Twitch.
Seems like Twitch really needs to get its act sorted, and maybe a wake up call from The Terminator could work wonders.
Published 18 Oct 2020, 03:13 IST