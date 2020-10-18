The Terminator aka Arnold Schwarzenegger calls out toxic Twitch chat 

2020 continues to spring surprises on us, as Hollywood star and former Governor of California - Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently took on trolls and negativity on Twitch.

The Hollywood action film icon, who has starred in films such as Predator, Commando and the legendary Terminator franchise, recently addressed negativity and toxicity on platforms such as Twitch, with regards to a recent discussion of his, which was being aired on the attndotcom Twitch channel.

In a tweet, he stated that despite there being positive comments, there were also quite a few negative comments which were being spammed in the Twitch chat:

Looking at the comments on our @twitch stream yesterday, there were a lot of positive questions and comments, but there were a lot of negative questions and comments as well. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 17, 2020

He further went on to offer a bit of advice for all those who spread negativity, in his own classic style:

It seems to me you have not turned off your partisan and ideological minds, and turned on your open minds. If I wasn’t open minded, I’d still be yodeling in the Austrian mountains. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 17, 2020

He criticised the Twitch chat for catering to 'a partisan and ideological mindset' and for not being open-minded, like himself.

His tweets have so far received almost 2K likes and several retweets, as fans were quick to join the discussion and extended their support to the former Mr. Universe, in tackling Twitch trolls.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Vs Twitch toxicity

Advertisement

While Twitch is certainly the top choice when it comes to streaming platforms, the Amazon-owned medium has been under fire of late, for being a breeding ground for negativity and rampant toxicity.

In addition, Twitch also appears to be implementing a rather skewed ban policy, which often leaves content creators frustrated. The toxic Twitch chat has been a persistent issue, which continues to ail the streaming platform.

Arnold Schwarzenegger seemed to take on this problematic trend through his recent tweets, which invited several reactions from the online community.

Check out some of the reactions to his tweets online:

twitch chat be nice to Arnold 😡https://t.co/yW9jSw1q5V — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 17, 2020

Thank you! Our moderators are doing a great job, but I didn’t want them to remove comments just for being political. I don’t mind trolls, but I would like everyone to listen and learn. Because like I said, I’d still be in Austria if I didn’t have an open mind. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 17, 2020

I’m glad you address this issue head on. The comments sections are not meaningless (oh that’s just the internet). They are a reflection of who we are, and who we pretend to be.

“We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.” -Kurt Vonnegut — Amir (@stubblycriminal) October 17, 2020

Arnold, Thank you for trying to bring reason back. You're a great American — Mike (@mikeBsac916) October 17, 2020

That’s humans for ya, you can be one the world’s best human beings and there will still be people with negative thoughts about you ;) — dav.rar 👻 (@hammerhoovy) October 17, 2020

People can be malcontents. They will always find a way to be negative and complain.



They need to exercise more. 😁 — Aja (@CDLO26) October 17, 2020

Sadly Twitch chat has many that show up just to be negative. That's why it helps to have mods that can timeout and ban those as you need to. I've had to do that to plenty that come in to say racist things. They want to get banned, and I think it's attention seeking. — Mister Squirrel (@dakre18) October 17, 2020

Advertisement

He’s used to it I’m sure(as he posts elsewhere online often), he’s probably just disappointed in a dad way. pic.twitter.com/ZzicqeNw24 — Dahlia (@dahlianeko) October 17, 2020

It's also amazing that Twitch was the chosen platform for this. Great way to get some young minds involved too. That's the group needs changing the most. So many I have encountered with closed minds — 2PProject (@2PProject) October 17, 2020

Arnold don't get too hung up on Twitch chat trolls. Focus on the positive ones! — Sudoonsi (@sudoonsi) October 17, 2020

Thats just twitch Chat

Don't take it personal. :)

You da man <3 — G2Army_Kuidaore (@Kuid4or3) October 17, 2020

Advertisement

Negative questions & comments- Terminate them!! pic.twitter.com/UdE80ruV6Z — Sanjay Ahlawat Wear a face mask! 😷 🇪🇺🌍🌎🌏🌐🐟 (@sanjay_ahl) October 17, 2020

As evident enough from the tweets, Arnold Schwarzenegger certainly seems to have the backing of his fans, who couldn't agree more when it comes to calling out toxicity on Twitch.

Seems like Twitch really needs to get its act sorted, and maybe a wake up call from The Terminator could work wonders.