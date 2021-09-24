"Anti-Italian": Chris Pratt to voice Mario in Super Mario Bros. and the internet is not amused

On September 24, Illumination studios announced that Chris Pratt would voice Mario in their upcoming film with Nintendo based on the titular video game character. Charlie Day and Anya-Taylor Joy are set to voice Mario's brother Luigi and Princess Peach respectively.

Illumination @illumination "Here we go!"



Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Cameos from Charles Martinet "Here we go!"



However, after Nintendo and Illumination announced the casting news, several iconic video game character fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure. Many Italians also expressed their chagrin over Pratt, who has no Italian ancestry, voicing the character. Multiple tweets also showcased grief over Mario not being voiced by someone of Italian descent, like Danny DeVito.

Linus Tech Tips @LinusTech so you're telling me, the voice actor for Mario is still alive, and instead of casting him

THEY CAST Chris Pratt so you're telling me, the voice actor for Mario is still alive, and instead of casting him

THEY CAST Chris Pratt

Lucina(Hiatus)🦋🇲🇽🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 @LucinaDraws Danny Devito should've been Mario not Chris Pratt, we were robbed. Danny Devito should've been Mario not Chris Pratt, we were robbed. https://t.co/SRYjIRgfjI

Ross O'Donovan @RubberNinja i died laughing when they showed chris pratt and then it was just a spiral of tears and laughter non stop from there i died laughing when they showed chris pratt and then it was just a spiral of tears and laughter non stop from there

Maxmoefoe Burner @MaxmoefoeBurner How is Chris Pratt going to compete with this? How is Chris Pratt going to compete with this? https://t.co/ZbmUoMChhO

Michael Ruocco @AGuyWhoDraws I find it kinda sad that Chris Pratt will probably get paid so much more for voicing Mario ONCE than Charles Martinet did in his entire 25-year tenure as him in every game/toy/promotion/etc. I find it kinda sad that Chris Pratt will probably get paid so much more for voicing Mario ONCE than Charles Martinet did in his entire 25-year tenure as him in every game/toy/promotion/etc.

hasanabi @hasanthehun chris pratt playing mario is italiaphobia and i'm tired of acting like it isn't chris pratt playing mario is italiaphobia and i'm tired of acting like it isn't

🌵 @cactushospital if the internet bullied the sonic movie into changing his entire design we can bully the mario movie into replacing chris pratt with danny devito if the internet bullied the sonic movie into changing his entire design we can bully the mario movie into replacing chris pratt with danny devito

Why is Chris Pratt voicing Mario proving controversial?

"Whitewashing" is a term coined for Hollywood's tendency to give white actors roles of characters belonging to other ethnicities. The most prominent recent example of this being Ghost in the Shell (2016), where the iconic character of Major was played by Scarlett Johansson, who is not of Japanese descent.

According to reports, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has Norwegian ancestry from his mother's side, while his father is of English, German, Swiss, and French-Canadian descent.

When is the new film about Mario set to be released?

While the film's title has yet to be confirmed, it's slated for release on December 21, 2022. According to IMDb, though, the title of the animated movie is expected to be Super Mario Bros: The Movie.

Other characters include Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen). The voice cast also includes Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, and a cameo from Charles Martinet, who voiced Mario in the original Super Mario video games series since the nineties.

The movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, both of Emmy-nominated Teen Titans Go! fame. Super Mario Bros: The Movie will be produced by Christopher Meledandri (Despicable Me) and Shigeru Miyamoto, the game director at Nintendo renowned for creating iconic characters such as Mario and Zelda.

