×
Create
Notifications

"Anti-Italian": Chris Pratt to voice Mario in Super Mario Bros. and the internet is not amused

Fans are unhappy about Chris Pratt is set to voice Mario (Image via Nintedo/Illumination Studios)
Fans are unhappy about Chris Pratt voicing Mario (Image via Nintedo/Illumination Studios)
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 24, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Feature

On September 24, Illumination studios announced that Chris Pratt would voice Mario in their upcoming film with Nintendo based on the titular video game character. Charlie Day and Anya-Taylor Joy are set to voice Mario's brother Luigi and Princess Peach respectively.

"Here we go!"

Chris Pratt as Mario
Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach
Charlie Day as Luigi
Jack Black as Bowser
Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike
Cameos from Charles Martinet https://t.co/Yio2pql1Jy

However, after Nintendo and Illumination announced the casting news, several iconic video game character fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure. Many Italians also expressed their chagrin over Pratt, who has no Italian ancestry, voicing the character. Multiple tweets also showcased grief over Mario not being voiced by someone of Italian descent, like Danny DeVito.

so you're telling me, the voice actor for Mario is still alive, and instead of casting him
THEY CAST Chris Pratt
chris pratt is playing mario https://t.co/KiWVoVkY5z
Danny Devito should've been Mario not Chris Pratt, we were robbed. https://t.co/SRYjIRgfjI
Chris Pratt as Jack Black as
Mario Bowser https://t.co/EFID1iclNm
i died laughing when they showed chris pratt and then it was just a spiral of tears and laughter non stop from there
The moment they announced Chris Pratt as Mario during the #NintendoDirect
https://t.co/HD81qcEpyM
How is Chris Pratt going to compete with this? https://t.co/ZbmUoMChhO
I find it kinda sad that Chris Pratt will probably get paid so much more for voicing Mario ONCE than Charles Martinet did in his entire 25-year tenure as him in every game/toy/promotion/etc.
chris pratt playing mario is italiaphobia and i'm tired of acting like it isn't
if the internet bullied the sonic movie into changing his entire design we can bully the mario movie into replacing chris pratt with danny devito

Why is Chris Pratt voicing Mario proving controversial?

"Whitewashing" is a term coined for Hollywood's tendency to give white actors roles of characters belonging to other ethnicities. The most prominent recent example of this being Ghost in the Shell (2016), where the iconic character of Major was played by Scarlett Johansson, who is not of Japanese descent.

According to reports, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has Norwegian ancestry from his mother's side, while his father is of English, German, Swiss, and French-Canadian descent.

When is the new film about Mario set to be released?

While the film's title has yet to be confirmed, it's slated for release on December 21, 2022. According to IMDb, though, the title of the animated movie is expected to be Super Mario Bros: The Movie.

Also Read

Other characters include Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen). The voice cast also includes Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, and a cameo from Charles Martinet, who voiced Mario in the original Super Mario video games series since the nineties.

The movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, both of Emmy-nominated Teen Titans Go! fame. Super Mario Bros: The Movie will be produced by Christopher Meledandri (Despicable Me) and Shigeru Miyamoto, the game director at Nintendo renowned for creating iconic characters such as Mario and Zelda.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी