Why are Nabisco workers on strike? Danny Devito loses Twitter verification after expressing support, and fans are livid 

On August 18, Batman Returns and Matilda star Danny Devito lost his Twitter verification after supporting protesting workers of snacks manufacturer Nabisco. Danny Devito's Tweet supported workers who requested "humane working hours" and "fair pay."

While the exact reasons for Twitter removing Danny Devito's verification status from the platform are unknown, several fans of the actor are suspicious that the cause for removal may be the tweet itself.

Support Nabisco workers striking for humane working hours, fair pay, outsourcing jobs.

NO CONTRACTS NO SNACKS — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 18, 2021

Over 600 workers have been on strike in the past two weeks at three Nabisco plants in the US. The number of employees in these three locations adds up to over 600. Danny Devito's Twitter controversy has brought further attention to the issue.

Note: Danny Devito received the verification checkmark on his profile once again, a few hours after its removal.

Here's how Twitter users reacted to Danny Devito losing verified status after supporting protesting Nabisco workers

Several supporters of the cause praised Danny Devito on Twitter for his tweet, and his "un-verification" by Twitter inadvertently brought attention to the protests.

Twitter deverified Danny devito cause he supports the Nabisco workers strike what a world https://t.co/zvYB8IztQv — Sandy Pug Games (@SandyPugGames) August 19, 2021

danny devito is the closest thing we have to a true american hero https://t.co/x1uz65jhot — don't hug me i'm porksweats (@porksweats1) August 19, 2021

Hol up, you're telling me the GREAT Danny DeVito is unverified for tweeting support for striking Nabisco workers who want to unionize? pic.twitter.com/CEH4gjnHgB — 🍞🍞🍞🍞 toast 🍞🍞🍞🍞 (@toastOK) August 19, 2021

Twitter unverified Danny DeVito for supporting strikers but they’re okay with Marjorie Taylor Greene equating vaccination passports to the Holocaust and Lauren Boebert praising the Taliban.



Danny was a legend before they were born and he’ll be a legend long after they’re gone. — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) August 19, 2021

Danny DeVito rules, as always.



Also, what petty bullshit to remove his checkmark lol. https://t.co/K6xT06Bjwm — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) August 20, 2021

Danny DeVito is a rich & famous man who stands with the working class.



That is dangerous to the corporate establishment & why they’re trying to silence him.



Please join Danny in support of the #NabiscoStrike workers! pic.twitter.com/OWpExvDUMZ — Jen Perelman (@JENFL23) August 20, 2021

I verify that @DannyDeVito should be verified - and that striking workers deserve to be heard. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 20, 2021

Did I really beat everyone in the Danny DeVito blue check trend to this? pic.twitter.com/FSZ75nJjem — Basement Vaxx (@malaphor_) August 20, 2021

They just gave Danny Devito his checkmark back. Probably because they realized the Streisand effect was in full swing. pic.twitter.com/wD40Irjz8e — Ronius Adethel (@RAdethel) August 20, 2021

Along with Danny Devito, Bernie Sanders also shared his support for the workers.

I stand in solidarity with @BCTGM workers in Oregon, Colorado, and Virginia who are on strike for a fair contract and for decent working conditions. If Nabisco can rake in billions of dollars in corporate profits, they can afford to treat their workers with dignity and respect. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 18, 2021

Why are Nabisco workers on strike?

Nabisco Workers in Chicago on strike (Image via: BCTGM)

On August 10, around 200 workers went on strike at Nabisco's bakery in Portland, Oregon, after their demands were not matched by Nabisco's parent company, Mondelez International. Their efforts were joined by workers from Richmond, Virginia and Chicago, who also protested.

Workers have claimed that the protest is against Modelez's proposed policy, which aims to alter the work schedule to include weekends in a "40-hour" workweek. Furthermore, the workers' union is against the apparent elimination of overtime pay, outsourcing, fair pay and recent layoffs.

Mondelez's new contract would require workers on high-demand lines to work around four 12-hour shifts per week. The contract also aims not to include overtime pay and extra pay for working on weekends. Furthermore, the new healthcare policy also included a deductible that was not present in the previous contract.

In 2016, according to In The Set Times, the Oreo manufacturing firm allegedly outsourced around 600 jobs to Mexico after Chicago workers refused to accept low annual wages and pay cuts.

In a Twitter video released by More Perfect Union, a worker is seen saying:

"People can be forced to working up to 60 – 70 days. I've personally worked 45 days in a row without a day off."

The protests caused Mondelez to release a statement on August 19.

The firm promises annual wage increases, eliminating healthcare deductions and revised overtime payments, according to the statement.

The statement also read:

"We are disappointed by the decision of the local BCTGM unions at our Portland (OR), Richmond (VA) and Chicago (IL) bakeries and our Aurora (CO) sales distribution facility to go on strike."

