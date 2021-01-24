The best of the Bernie Sanders memes currently flooding the tennis world

Over the past few days, Bernie Sanders memes have taken over the internet and social media. The US senator was pictured in an unusual pose during the inauguration of President Joe Biden earlier this week, which set off a series of hilarious takes by meme creators all over the world.

In the photograph, Sanders was seen sitting on a chair with his arms and legs crossed and his face bearing a seemingly angry reaction. The picture quickly went viral, and Bernie Sanders memes - consisting of the the Senator morphed into a variety of different situations - have been popping up pretty much everywhere.

The tennis world has also been given the Bernie Sanders memes treatment, with the 79-year-old being edited to appear alongside some of tennis' biggest stars. Here is a collection of some of the best Bernie Sanders memes currently sweeping across tennis social media.

1) Bernie Sanders at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, watching Naomi Osaka win her second US Open title.

2) Bernie Sanders sitting next to American legend John McEnroe and young Canadian Denis Shapovalov during the Laver Cup.

This is too much 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ht1gENIe50 — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) January 22, 2021

3) Bernie Sanders alongside a pensive Novak Djokovic in the latter's hotel room balcony during his quarantine in Adelaide.

4) Bernie Sanders making an appearance at the Battle of the Brits event alongside former World No. 1 Andy Murray and other British tennis stars.

Didn't know Bernie Sanders was at Battle of the Brits pic.twitter.com/OO3sGcUygN — LTA (@the_LTA) January 21, 2021

5) Bernie Sanders memes didn't leave this legendary WTA Finals picture untouched either. Here, the US senator is seen sitting next to former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova.

More Bernie Sanders memes from the tennis world

Senator Bernie Sanders attends the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden

6) Bernie Sanders making an appearance as the chair umpire during the Pete Sampras vs Andre Agassi final at the 1999 Wimbledon Championships.

7) Bernie Sanders sandwiched between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after their iconic Australian Open 2012 final.

8) Bernie Sanders taking the place of Carlos Ramos during the 2018 US Open final when Serena Williams had a major showdown with the umpire.

9) Bernie Sanders sitting next to Aussie 'bad boy' Nick Kyrgios at the Wimbledon Championships.

10) Bernie Sanders showing up next to Rafael Nadal as the 20-time Major winner does his bottle routine on the court.

11) And finally, here's a meme featuring more than one Bernie Sanders on the court.