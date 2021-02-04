Twitter explodes as "RIP Chris Pratt" trends online

Worried about #RIPChrisPratt? Fret not, as popular MCU star Chris Pratt is very much alive.

Fans of Star Lord, aka Chris Pratt, were recently left shocked on logging onto Twitter, as they were greeted with the ominous hashtag "RIP Chris Pratt" trending online.

As they desperately tried to unearth the mystery behind this worrisome new hashtag, they realised that fierce critics of the Guardians of The Galaxy star had decided to create an entirely new method of denouncing his very existence.

to be clearer: someone created a few fake tweets — for no apparent reason other than to shit on chris pratt — and they spread into another let's shit on chris pratt moment. — alex (@alex_abads) February 3, 2021

I’ve been scrolling for 5 minutes but I still don’t know why #ripchrispratt is trending!!! pic.twitter.com/0561Un0sCQ — Shelly (@YouKnowItsVegas) February 3, 2021

Chris Pratt has been under incessant fire of late, ever since a tweet labelling him the "worst Chris" went viral online.

Since then, the number of detractors grew significantly as several began listing their grievances against the 41-year old star. Some significant accusations labelled him homophobic, anti-LGBTQ, and an alleged Donald Trump supporter.

From slamming his decision to not attend a Joe Biden x Kamala Harris rally back in October to targeting him for going to a church that allegedly supports "conversion" therapy, the MCU star has been subject to an overwhelming amount of criticism lately.

This time around was no different, as several Twitter users began trending the hashtag #RIPChrisPratt as a means to castigate the Hollywood star.

Why do people not like Chris Pratt? Twitter attempts to cancel him yet again

Most of the hate that comes Chris Pratt's way stems from reasons that are mostly unverified or unproven.

Feeding off the basis of assumptions, a majority of his detractors have been quick to jump onto the hate bandwagon without any justifiable reason of sorts.

From labelling him the "worst Chris" to calling him out for being an alleged Trump supporter, the past few months have been rather forgettable for Chris Pratt, especially when it comes to his public perception.

Moreover, his personal life continues to remain under intense scrutiny with his divorce with Anna Faris causing several fans to adopt a critical stance against him.

On paper, most of the reasons behind why people love to hate Chris Pratt stem from mere whims and assumptions that have evolved due to rumours spreading like wildfire.

In fact, the criticism against him had reached such a point, that back in October, the online community tried to cancel him for simply promoting his film Onward in a unique manner.

Keeping this in mind, Twitter was abuzz once again recently with the hashtag #RIPChrisPratt running amok online.

From stating which Chris is the best, to mocking his Avengers co-stars for supporting him, here are some of the reactions:

Me whenever I see Chris Pratt slander #ripchrispratt pic.twitter.com/C657PSGb0R — Carolin (@hockeyandstff) February 3, 2021

anyways chris pine is the best chris #ripchrispratt pic.twitter.com/EmQBCJIJ9U — lara★WANDAVISION SPOILERS (@laraswidow) February 3, 2021

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth knowing everybody still likes them.#ripchrispratt pic.twitter.com/u9L4EUe5Pc — FOXYLICIOUS🧚🏾‍♀️🦋🌺👑♌️ (@jordyyy_wordyyy) February 3, 2021

just sayin’ Pedro Pascal would make a great Star-Lord 😌 #ripchrispratt pic.twitter.com/YiqizJjJMQ — Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) February 3, 2021

Chris Pratt when he goes onto Twitter and sees #ripchrispratt trending pic.twitter.com/pgC5q9kVAZ — Captain TheRDJ64 🌟 (@TheRDJ64) February 3, 2021

Chris Pratt waiting for the Avengers to assemble and help him out again. #ripchrispratt #MARVEL pic.twitter.com/o1AJ73GHVo — Timur (@timur_syrota) February 3, 2021

with chris pratt gone can we get pedro pascal as star-lord? #ripchrispratt pic.twitter.com/0M7VshtKJS — andrew (@mandaloriain) February 3, 2021

#ripchrispratt OMG I CANT BELIEVE HE SAID THIS!! CANCEL HIM 😡😡🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/rHcH0AV6jy — Maguire Casey (@MaguireCasey1) February 3, 2021

he ain’t dead but his career sure bout to be #ripchrispratt pic.twitter.com/pzFfns0eP0 — chloë ‎۞ | 𓆙 (@chloeisironman) February 3, 2021

chris pratt texting the mcu cast to defend him again #ripchrispratt pic.twitter.com/Bz6FQc2spm — sarah🍒wv spoilers (@parkcrsdaya) February 3, 2021

chris pratt in all his marvel group chats right now #ripchrispratt pic.twitter.com/mVUMAnszMt — andrew (@mandaloriain) February 3, 2021

As a large number of users attempted to cancel Chris Pratt for a series of photoshopped and old, fake tweets, fans urged them to abstain from tarnishing his image:

canceling Chris Pratt over fake tweets is a good reminder that twitter is just the worst. Be back in a few — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) February 3, 2021

If you wanna cancel chris pratt do it over something real not over clearly photoshopped tweets 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yRyMbtshCr — Trashyy Ω #Snydercut | 43 Days (@Trashyy05) February 3, 2021

Why do people have Chris Pratt trending in this fashion pic.twitter.com/s3OyUoDArZ — 🔱avi Soul Ssj (BHM) (@B0t_Central) February 3, 2021

Chris Pratt is Trending because people want to cancel him over faked tweets. Look at these fucking clowns and there stupid ass ways. How pathetic do you have to be to hold a hate boner over a man who has done literally nothing wrong other then be religious and centrist. bonkers pic.twitter.com/3Mf1fmRKt3 — SlumberTrap (@SlumberTrap) February 3, 2021

At this point it's just a joke to hate him. Granted I don't like him cause he isn't funny and his face reminds me of potatoes but I think all these tweets are just looking to trend and get attention — The Red Alchemist, your favorite Scorpio (@BeatricetheGold) February 3, 2021

The recent decision to trend Chris Pratt with a questionable hashtag seems to have left the internet divided.

The last time he was subjected to unwarranted online hate, his Marvel co-stars such as Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Robert Downey Jr stepped in to defend him.

It appears that these days, Twitter seems to have developed a penchant for hating Chris Pratt, simply for the sake of doing so.