When did Chris Pratt and Anna Faris divorce? Actor faces backlash for praising “healthy daughter” with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt has landed in hot waters after praising his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him an “amazing life” and a “gorgeous healthy daughter”. The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram to dedicate a loved-up advance birthday post to his wife six weeks before she turns 32.

However, social media users were left disappointed after pointing out that the actor attempted to shade his ex-wife Anna Faris through his caption. Chris shares nine-year-old son Jack with Anna, who was born two months premature and has suffered severe health issues throughout his life.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Anna Faris trends on Twitter as people show her love after her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, praised his new wife in a new Instagram post, saying: “she's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter.”



Chris Pratt and Anna Faris parted ways in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2018. The former started dating Katherine Schwarzenegger just three months into his divorce, and the pair tied the knot in June 2019.

The couple welcomed daughter Lyla Maria Pratt in August 2020.

Twitter slams Chris Pratt for Katherine Schwarzenegger post

The Jurassic World actor recently enraged fans after allegedly taking a dig at his special child with Anna Faris by praising his “healthy daughter” with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Netizens quickly took to Twitter to call out the MCU star for his controversial choice of words and provided love and support to Anna Faris:

Frou Fighter @BlissfulThorn Reminder that Anna Faris is a national treasure and Chris Pratt belongs here: Reminder that Anna Faris is a national treasure and Chris Pratt belongs here: https://t.co/OugJZaTF3M

goblinblood @goblinblood1 I'm so tired of Chris Pratt. Team Anna Faris. I'm so tired of Chris Pratt. Team Anna Faris. https://t.co/xziFwMIons

Dave Grohl Enthusiast 🎄 @tomspettys Chris Pratt’s “healthy daughter” comment might have been an immeasurable foot in mouth moment, or maybe he meant it how it came off. Anna Faris clearly has enough love for beautiful Jack no matter what though. That’s what matters 🤍✨ Chris Pratt’s “healthy daughter” comment might have been an immeasurable foot in mouth moment, or maybe he meant it how it came off. Anna Faris clearly has enough love for beautiful Jack no matter what though. That’s what matters 🤍✨ https://t.co/5kStgsKK8I

HokieCarrie @HokieCarrie Don't worry about finding someone who looks at you like Katherine Schwarzenegger looks at Chris Pratt.



Find someone who looks at you like Anna Faris looks at Jack. Don't worry about finding someone who looks at you like Katherine Schwarzenegger looks at Chris Pratt.Find someone who looks at you like Anna Faris looks at Jack. https://t.co/Qz9F55JMIs

jeff @jeffreybozos chris pratt truly did not deserve anna faris no man does but specially chris pratt chris pratt truly did not deserve anna faris no man does but specially chris pratt

Nicholas Dante @nicholasdante_ chris pratt is pure evil im sorry anna faris chris pratt is pure evil im sorry anna faris

Britboy! @britboy18 I really think Chris Pratt is a POS 😡 imagine saying that your new wife gave you a healthy daughter, when you already have a son who happens to have health problems with Anna Faris. That's literally Stupid. 🙄 I really think Chris Pratt is a POS 😡 imagine saying that your new wife gave you a healthy daughter, when you already have a son who happens to have health problems with Anna Faris. That's literally Stupid. 🙄 https://t.co/pcwy46BJe8

Cub🏞 @Starrup2 I'm just here to witness people defending Anna Faris and dragging Chris Pratt in multi languages.That's it. I'm just here to witness people defending Anna Faris and dragging Chris Pratt in multi languages.That's it.

fleabag @sensitivefukass chris pratt can choke lmao Anna Faris supremacy until i DIE chris pratt can choke lmao Anna Faris supremacy until i DIE

LookAtTheMaterial @1Theshadequeen I’m loving this Chris Pratt slander and praise for Anna Faris I’m loving this Chris Pratt slander and praise for Anna Faris https://t.co/pA5cQojs6a

Soraya Montenegro @mottisjandra 𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕜𝕝𝕪 𝕡𝕖𝕒𝕣 @cactus__flower_ The real political divide in america can be summed up b whether u think this post from Chris Pratt comes off as a) sweet snd normal or b) Cringe and insane The real political divide in america can be summed up b whether u think this post from Chris Pratt comes off as a) sweet snd normal or b) Cringe and insane https://t.co/Ibp0jt30Jd this whole post is yikes, but the "healthy daughter" part hits really hard when you realize chris pratt and anna faris have a son with health issues since birth twitter.com/cactus__flower… this whole post is yikes, but the "healthy daughter" part hits really hard when you realize chris pratt and anna faris have a son with health issues since birth twitter.com/cactus__flower… https://t.co/8fn3xn0wFh

Southside's Own @FlowsAndolini Chris Pratt to his own son Chris Pratt to his own son https://t.co/TtA0JhUWNh

f*male b*tch @Ahhmandah chris pratt raving about how his current wife has given him a "healthy daughter" is SO DISGUSTING when he has a lovely disabled son with his ex wife. honestly do famous white men not hear themselves



*also disabled people are healthy - it's just the PRINCIPLE of the thing chris pratt raving about how his current wife has given him a "healthy daughter" is SO DISGUSTING when he has a lovely disabled son with his ex wife. honestly do famous white men not hear themselves*also disabled people are healthy - it's just the PRINCIPLE of the thing

Chris Pratt met his first wife, Anna Faris, on the set of the 2007 film Take Me Home Tonight. The Virginia, Minnesota, native reportedly fell for the Scary Movie star right after their first meeting.

During an old interview with People, he confessed:

“I knew I wanted to marry her pretty soon. It took a while for me to admit it because it would be crazy to be like, ‘I want to marry you’, the first day I met her. But I could have!”

The duo started dating after Anna separated from her first husband, Ben Indra. The pair tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their son Jack in 2012. Unfortunately, they decided to call it quits in 2017 and ended their marriage in 2018.

Despite their separation, the two decided to co-parent their son and agreed to live within six miles of each other to raise the then-six-year-old. The duo was also vocal about their son’s health issues.

During the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast in 2018, the actress opened up about Jack’s medical condition:

“When Jack was born two months early, it came as a huge shock. And suddenly, your world completely shifts. Jack had a few surgeries. He had a few hernia surgeries, he’s had a few eye surgeries, and he had a little heart issue as well.”

Chris Pratt also talked about his son’s health and well-being back in 2014:

“I made promises at that moment about what kind of dad I wanted to be, and I just prayed that he’d live long enough that I could keep them. Our Jack went from a small, helpless little squirt to a strong, smart, happy, funny, beautiful.”

As criticism pours in online, it remains to be seen if Chris Pratt addresses the situation in the days to come. On the work front, the 42-year-old is set to voice Garfield in a new animated film on the iconic cat by Sony Pictures.

