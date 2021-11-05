When did Chris Pratt and Anna Faris divorce? Actor faces backlash for praising “healthy daughter” with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt has landed in hot waters after praising his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him an “amazing life” and a “gorgeous healthy daughter”. The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram to dedicate a loved-up advance birthday post to his wife six weeks before she turns 32.
However, social media users were left disappointed after pointing out that the actor attempted to shade his ex-wife Anna Faris through his caption. Chris shares nine-year-old son Jack with Anna, who was born two months premature and has suffered severe health issues throughout his life.
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris parted ways in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2018. The former started dating Katherine Schwarzenegger just three months into his divorce, and the pair tied the knot in June 2019.
The couple welcomed daughter Lyla Maria Pratt in August 2020.
Twitter slams Chris Pratt for Katherine Schwarzenegger post
The Jurassic World actor recently enraged fans after allegedly taking a dig at his special child with Anna Faris by praising his “healthy daughter” with Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Netizens quickly took to Twitter to call out the MCU star for his controversial choice of words and provided love and support to Anna Faris:
Chris Pratt met his first wife, Anna Faris, on the set of the 2007 film Take Me Home Tonight. The Virginia, Minnesota, native reportedly fell for the Scary Movie star right after their first meeting.
During an old interview with People, he confessed:
“I knew I wanted to marry her pretty soon. It took a while for me to admit it because it would be crazy to be like, ‘I want to marry you’, the first day I met her. But I could have!”
The duo started dating after Anna separated from her first husband, Ben Indra. The pair tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their son Jack in 2012. Unfortunately, they decided to call it quits in 2017 and ended their marriage in 2018.
Despite their separation, the two decided to co-parent their son and agreed to live within six miles of each other to raise the then-six-year-old. The duo was also vocal about their son’s health issues.
During the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast in 2018, the actress opened up about Jack’s medical condition:
“When Jack was born two months early, it came as a huge shock. And suddenly, your world completely shifts. Jack had a few surgeries. He had a few hernia surgeries, he’s had a few eye surgeries, and he had a little heart issue as well.”
Chris Pratt also talked about his son’s health and well-being back in 2014:
“I made promises at that moment about what kind of dad I wanted to be, and I just prayed that he’d live long enough that I could keep them. Our Jack went from a small, helpless little squirt to a strong, smart, happy, funny, beautiful.”
As criticism pours in online, it remains to be seen if Chris Pratt addresses the situation in the days to come. On the work front, the 42-year-old is set to voice Garfield in a new animated film on the iconic cat by Sony Pictures.