What is Sarah Jayne Dunn's net worth? 'Hollyoaks' star sacked from show after joining questionable site

Actress Sarah Jayne Dunn was recently sacked from British soap opera Hollyoaks for joining a controversial media sharing website. The Channel 4 star clashed with production bosses after she announced the launch of her account last month and refused to remove her page from the site.

As per The Sun, the decision to axe Sarah was undertaken after the creators were “unable to reach a resolution” with the actress. It was mentioned that showrunners found the questionable online content “at odds” with the young target audience of the show:

"Hollyoaks is a youth-facing drama with many young viewers, who follow our cast very closely, both in the soap and outside of it. We take our responsibility to our young audience very seriously and therefore the show does not allow any Hollyoaks cast members to be active on certain websites.”

However, the production house also shared that they respect Sarah Jayne Dunn’s decision and are “sad” about her departure from the project:

"We had hoped we could reach a resolution with Sarah that would allow her to remain in her role as Mandy, but we respect her choice... In the past four years since her return to the show her legacy character has been an integral part of some our most important storylines and we will be very sad to see her go."

Meanwhile, the actress said she decided to maintain her stance to feel empowered and have complete control over own life choices:

“This is a decision I’ve thought long and hard about, not one I’ve taken lightly or on a whim, it’s about taking back control, about empowerment and confidence and having full power over my choices.”

Sarah Jayne Dunn has been associated with Hollyoaks since 1996 and will be parting ways with the popular show after 25 years.

Exploring Sarah Jayne Dunn’s fortune in 2021

Sarah Jayne Dunn has an approximate net worth of $9 million (Image via Getty Images)

Sarah Jayne Dunn is an English actress, recognized for playing Mandy Richardson in Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks. According to Celebs Revealed, she has an approximate net worth of $9 million.

The majority of her fortune came from her acting career and her longtime association with Channel 4. She joined the cast of Hollyoaks in 1996 and left the series as a cast regular in 2006. However, she returned to the show five times since 2007 until her recent decision to part ways with the production.

The 40-year-old has also garnered significant revenue from her smaller roles in shows like Drop Dead Gorgeous, The Innocence Project, Doctors and Exile, among others. She has also appeared on reality shows like Ready Steady Cook, Famous and Fearless and The Real Hustle.

The Manchester-native also had brief roles in films like The Dark Knight, Northern Cowboys and Betting in Bars. Sarah Jayne Dunn also earned from her role in theater shows like Boeing, Boeing and When Harry Met Sally.

In 2007, the actress also announced she would be establishing a career as an educator by teaching students at an acting school in Liverpool alongside actors Graham Tudor and Helen Noble.

