'The Harder They Fall': Netflix film pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman

Netflix's The Harder They Fall, like every movie, has some Easter eggs in it, at times hinting at a sequel.

Jeymes Samuel's directorial debut is gaining more and more attention for its all-Black star cast. Drawing inspiration from real-life Wild West figures, actors like Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beets and LaKeith Stanfield are seen portraying Rufus Buck, Nat Love, Trudy Smith, Stagecoach Mary and Cherokee Bill, respectively, in The Harder They Fall.

Although these legends never actually crossed paths and the entire film is fictional, it's still a terrific watch that not only dives into the life in the west but also reimagines the what ifs for the same.

It's time to understand the sweet highlight in The Harder They Fall.

The heartwarming tribute in 'The Harder They Fall'

Strong Black Lead @strongblacklead Our favorite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. 🖤 Our favorite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. 🖤 https://t.co/wahEALnftR

The Harder They Fall might be one of the most thrilling movies of the year, but what made the movie even more special was its touching tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

A shot within the first half hour of the film, when Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being transported, shows "C.A. Boseman" labeled on the train. This easter egg is in clear view when Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) and Trudy Smith (Regina King) walk past it. It was brought to light by Netflix's Twitter account, Strong Black Lead, making all the fans of Boseman teary-eyed.

The label is an obvious tribute to the actor Chadwick Aaron Boseman, who was well known for his portrayal of the Black Panther a.k.a T'Challa in several MCU films. This sweet nod makes viewers believe that in the world of The Harder They Fall, Chadwick was in charge of all the railways. Boseman would have been a perfect addition to the cast that already includes Da 5 Bloods co-star Delroy Lindo.

Other tributes to the late actor

Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, but kept his condition private until his death in 2020. His final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, was released later that year. A tribute was also paid by Marvel Studios post his death through a short compilation of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of his fellow actors.

The late actor also posthumously reprised his role as T'Challa in Marvel's What If...? for which he had recorded his voiceover. Seeing his character even as an animation, with a small tribute at the end of the episode, sent all the MCU fans into a frenzy.

After his death, director Bryan Andrews of What If...? revealed:

"I don't know if he knew this, but there was planning to have Star Lord T'Challa spin off into his own show with that universe and crew. We were all very excited. We know he would have loved it, too. And then, you know, he passed, and so all that's in limbo. So, who knows? Maybe one day."

The Harder They Fall is now streaming on Netflix.

