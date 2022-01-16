'Single Drunk Female' cast list: Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy and others star in Freeform series

Time to sober up and join Samantha on her journey to sobriety in Freeform's Single Drunk Female.

The dramedy revolves around Samantha as she rebuilds her life with her mother and friends after letting go of her alcohol addiction. The series is directed and written by Simone Finch, who relates to it after her journey to sobriety as well.

'Single Drunk Female': Ensemble cast, synopsis and trailer

The official trailer for Single Drunk Female dropped earlier this month and the series is all set to premiere on Freeform on January 20 and Hulu on January 21. The short clip featured Samantha finding it 'hard to be a person' as she works towards sobriety while managing her job, her overbearing mother and her party-loving friends.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place.Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda."

Here's a look at the cast of Freeform's upcoming dramedy series.

Sofia Black-D'Elia as Samantha Fink

American actress Sofia Black-D'Elia is best known for her work in Skins, Gossip Girl, The Night Of, Your Honor, The Mick, Project Almanac, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, The Messengers and Viral among several other projects.

Black-D'Elia will be portraying Samantha Fink, an alcoholic, on her journey to sobriety in Freeform's upcoming series.

Ally Sheedy as Carol, Samantha's mother

Ally Sheedy is an American actress best known for her work in Bad Boys, The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo's Fire, WarGames, Short Circuit, High Art, Fugly!, The Warden and many other projects. She holds the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead in High Art.

Sheedy will be portraying Carol, Samantha's overbearing mother in the upcoming dramedy Single Drunk Female.

Sasha Compère as Brit

American actress Sasha Compère is best known for her work in Miracle Workers, Love Life, Ad Astra, Reverie, Dead Girl's Detective Agency and Uncorked.

Compère will be portraying Brit, Samantha's former best friend who got together with her ex-boyfriend, in Freeform's upcoming series.

Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia

Lily Mae Harrington is an American actress and singer/songwriter. She is best known for The Glee Project, Disjointed, Room 104, Pee-wee's Big Holiday and Some Freaks.

Harrington will be portraying Felicia, Samantha's drinking buddy, in the upcoming dramedy Single Drunk Female.

Other cast members of the series include Rebecca Henderson, Garrick Bernard, Jojo Brown, Charlie Hall, Madison Shepard and Ian Gomez.

Catch Single Drunk Female streaming on Freeform on January 20 and Hulu on January 21.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul