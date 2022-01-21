'Resident Alien' Season 2 cast list: Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko and others star in Syfy comedy series

Harry Vanderspeigle is all set to crash-land on planet Earth again for another season of Syfy's Resident Alien.

Based on the comic book by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, the series revolves around an alien assuming the identity of a pathologist, who crash landed on the planet to wipe out mankind.

The upcoming season will see Harry trying to prevent his species from killing all humans while also pursuing a new love interest. The series is created by Chris Sheridan.

'Resident Alien' Season 2: Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

The second season of Syfy's Resident Alien is all set to premiere on January 26. The series will release two episodes on premiere day, followed by a weekly release schedule. The official trailer dropped earlier this month and featured Harry returning to Colorado to get Max home and complete his mission.

The official synopsis for Resident Alien reads:

"On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day. In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family. Back in Patience, Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder."

Here's a look at the returning cast of the sci-fi comedy.

Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle

American actor Alan Tudyk is best known for his roles on Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, I, Robot, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Rogue One, A Knight's Tale, Wreck-It Ralph, Harley Quinn and Con Man among several other projects. He holds an Annie Award and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Tudyk will be returning as Harry Vanderspeigle in the upcoming season of Resident Alien. His character is an alien who stole the identity of a pathology physician. His mission is to wipe out humankind but things take a turn when he befriends a young boy.

Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees

Sara Tomko is an American actress and producer. She is best known for her work in Girls! Girls! Girls! or: As Tammy Withers Away and Sneaky Pete.

Tomko will be returning as Asta Twelvetrees in the second season of Syfy's mystery-comedy series. Her character is an assistant to the town doctor and the first one to learn Harry's secret.

Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne

American child actor Judah Prehn is best known for his roles in Sumer Skewl and Mikey the Kid. He will be returning as Max Hawthorne in the upcoming season of Resident Alien. His character is the only human who can see Harry's true form. He can also see Harry's green glow and is now a friend to him.

Corey Reynolds as Mike Thompson

Corey Reynolds is an American actor best known for work in the Broadway adaptation of Hairspray and for The Closer. He will be returning as Mike Thompson in the second season of Syfy's mystery-comedy series. Working as the town's sheriff, he likes to control every situation to hide his insecurities.

Other cast members of the series include Alice Wetterlund, Alex Borstein and Levi Fiehler, along with the recurring cast of Alex Barima, Mandell Maughan, Nathan Fillion, Michael Cassidy, Linda Hamilton, Elvy Yost, Alvin Sanders, Diana Bang and many more.

Readers can catch the second season of Resident Alien streaming on Syfy and Peacock from January 26.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul