'Riverdance: The Animated Adventure' ending explained: Does Keegan light up the lighthouse? (Spoilers)

Listen to Irish folk music and legend in the cutest way with Netflix's Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.

The film is an animated adaptation of the theatrical production of Riverdance. It features music by Irish composer Bill Whelan, who also worked on the original tour of Riverdance in the mid-1990s.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure revolves around a young boy and his journey to the magical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus, where he learns about Riverdance and the dangers of the Huntsman.

Let's dissect and understand the ending of Netflix's Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

Caution: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'Riverdance: The Animated Adventure'

Making himself home

As Riverdance: The Animated Adventure progresses towards the end, viewers will see Keegan adjusting to the Megaloceros Giganteus he met and learning about life from their head Patrick. He asks Keegan and Benny to join the game where the others play Hurling. At first, Keegan refuses, but Patrick asks him to play for his grandad.

Keegan gives in and ends up winning the game for his team. He then volunteers to find the ball while Penny prepares to perform for others. When Keegan finds the ball, he comes across a mysterious cave. His curiosity leads him into that cave and he sees magical writings or perhaps designs on the cave walls.

The Huntsman lurks

Sadly, this magical moment ends in Riverdance: The Animated Adventure when the Huntsman visits him. Keegan immediately recognizes him and realizes what is about to happen.

The Huntsman thanks Keegan for not lighting up the lighthouse, which enabled him to hunt for the antlers. He made the young boy an offer to join his side and be reunited with his grandad, but he refused. Soon after, the Huntsman vanishes into thin air.

Others come looking for Keegan and together, they all head towards the sea. Patrick shares how everyone should go through the gates there, to the sea. Keegan is greeted by the gatekeeper, who tells him that his grandad too passed from here, dancing like always.

This beautiful moment ends when the Huntsman starts attacking the deer. Everyone gallops and rushes towards home, but Benny, who does not know how to gallop, gets left behind.

The Huntsman then attacks him and tries to cut his antlers off when Patrick comes to the rescue. The two fight for a while and are interrupted by Keegan, who saves Patrick. Unfortunately, the Huntsman gets a hold of him and asks Patrick to exchange his king-size antlers for Keegan.

Patrick relents and steps into the Huntsman's rope, but the former jumps right in when Keegan intervenes. This move-in Riverdance: The Animated Adventure does not turn out to be beneficial as Keegan gets hit by a rock and wakes up to find Patrick without his antlers.

This causes the river to dry up, as the Riverdance leader is no longer there to keep the magic alive.

Keegan steps to the fore

Soon after, the other deer gather and free Patrick's spirit. Keegan regrets not saving Patrick, so he heads over to the sea. The Huntsman can be seen sailing away with Patrick's antlers when the gatekeeper tells Keegan that Patrick's spirit can be freed when his antlers touch the water.

With the help of a bit of magic and some hurling skills in Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, Keegan can successfully throw the antlers into the sea.

A huge figure rises from the sea with light emerging from it. Patrick's spirit and the light in it draw away the Huntsman. Keegan then finally understands the importance of the light.

Later, Benny gets chosen as the new leader when his travel-size antlers become as huge as Patrick's. Moya and Keegan bid farewell to the deer and head back home.

When the two reach home in Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, Keegan realizes that it has just been a few hours since they were gone. It is still St. Patrick's Day, which means he can still DJ at the party.

He heads straight to the lighthouse with his grandma and lights up the place soon after. He is then visited by his grandpa's spirit, something he longed for.

At the party, the people of the city dance and rejoice, celebrating St. Patrick's Day, and Moya finally does her Flamenco dance. Everything finally feels good now that Keegan has taken over his grandfather's duties and is happy again. The film ends with the deer looking over the celebration from afar.

Stream Riverdance: The Animated Adventure on Netflix.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul