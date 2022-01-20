'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 3 ending explained: What is the story behind the Big Green Egg smoker? (Spoilers)

The final chapter of This Is Us dropped another episode today and shed light on the rough patches of fatherhood.

This episode was directed by Jon Huertas, alongside Casey Johnson and David Windsor as writers. It was a fatherhood-centric episode where the time-hopping occurred between Jack, Toby, Randall, and Kevin - all struggling to connect with their kids.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of NBC's This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of 'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 3

As Episode 3 of This Is Us Season 6 approaches towards the end, an upset Kevin can be seen heading home to Kate after getting into an argument with Madison. The fight was caused due to Kevin missing out on Franny's first steps, and when he complained about the same, Madison told him that they wouldn't be able to be there for every milestone their kids achieve.

When Kevin reached home, he saw Toby putting the kids to bed. Later, Kevin shares what happened with Toby, only to shatter his ideas of what parenthood is like. To Kevin, parenting means what his dad had with him, all the positive memories and lessons. He wishes he had a family where everyone would sit together for dinner and make more positive memories along the way.

The idea of positive parenting has been instilled within Kevin since childhood, as he always saw his dad saving the day and making the most memories out of it. No ups or downs in Jack and Rebecca's relationship were ever disclosed to the kids and at the beginning of this episode of This Is Us, Jack turned little Kevin's memory of getting lost into a day of movie marathons and sundaes.

Meanwhile, Kate vents to Phillip about her fight with Toby, only to realize that their relationship of being open with one another is far better than what Phillip had with his ex-wife. When she returns home, she shares with Toby about the difficulties she had been facing in his absence. Toby also admitted that he should have followed his lead with the kids.

Toby then reveals yet another gift, only this time it's for the entire family and not just Kate. He tells her that he is going to buy them a Big Green Egg smoker, the same one Jack Damon was using in the flashforward. Toby convinced her by calling it a memory-building device for them, as it would bring the entire family together. She eventually likes the plan, unaware of the bad luck it would bring.

In the flashforward scene at the beginning of This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3, an adult Jack Damon and his wife Lucy are seen in their future home. The two were grilling with the Big Green Egg smoker in their backyard when Jack admitted that the smell reminded him of his first memory, which turned into a traumatic experience.

In Jack's memory, the sizzling can be heard in the background, along with a blurry Toby warning him not to get too close to the barbecue device. But baby Jack does it anyway, only for him to get scarred, literally, for life. This hinted at Toby and Kate's breakup as Lucy mentioned that the device symbolizes the day his mom and dad's marriage blew up. She further adds that it almost deformed his face as well.

However, Jack's traumatic memory does not impact how he feels about the smoker, perhaps because he also has some positive memories after that incident occurred. At the end of this episode of This Is Us, a relieved Jack Pearson is seen picking up a call where he learns that his mother has passed away.

The latest episode of This Is Us Season 6 is now streaming on NBC, Hulu, and Hotstar.

Edited by R. Elahi