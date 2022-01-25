'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 4 preview: Is Rue alright in the upcoming episode? 

This season of Euphoria has been a rollercoaster of a ride, from introducing stoner Elliot to the love triangle between Cassie, Nate and Maddy.

The upcoming episode, You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can, is titled after a phrase frequently used on leaflets distributed by French Surrealists. Episode 4 seems to have a romantic vibe to it but also a dark end as well. The hinted-at affair might come to light and Rue might go back to the drug addict she was.

Let's break down the promo clip for the upcoming episode of Euphoria Season 2.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 3: What to expect from the fourth episode?

Episode 3 of Euphoria Season 2 saw Cassie obsessing over Nate and nearly blurting out her love for him in front of Maddy. Cassie is on the verge of letting the secret out but Maddy too has been considering taking Nate back. Surprisingly, towards the end of the episode, Nate ditched Cassie to meet Maddy.

The upcoming episode hints at him dumping Cassie for Maddy, his motive remaining a secret. In the short clip, Maddy can be seen professing her love for Nate and on the flip side, he is seen screaming at Cassie as she leaves his house.

Besides all this drama, there's the entire Rue/Jules/Elliot situation where Jules has formed a connection with him. But as the two grow closer, things might take a romantic turn, perhaps pushing Rue even more to the edge. The teaser also shows the trio playing a game of truth or dare, with many steamy shots of Jules and Elliot together.

As for Rue, she seems lost in her own misadventure after making a deal with Laurie to sell drugs. In the latest episode, she is already seen struggling to keep her hands off the supply, so she might go down on one of her hallucinogenic trips in the upcoming episode.

The clip shows Rue hugging a mysterious figure in church and repeatedly saying "I love you." However, the final moments of the promo make it unclear as to if she is saying she loves Jules or Elliot or the pills.

Catch Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3 next Sunday, January 30 on HBO Max. The latest episode is also available to stream now.

