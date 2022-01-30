Home Team ending explained: Do the Warriors win the championship? (Spoilers)

Kevin James' much-awaited sports comedy Home Team premiered on January 28, 2022. The film brought forth the idea that enjoying experiences is just as important as gaining success from them.

The film is set three years post the big Super Bowl win by the New Orleans Saints, when their head coach Sean Payton was suspended due to his involvement in the Bountygate scandal of 2011-12. He then returns to his hometown and reconnects with his son by coaching his football team.

Let's dissect and understand the ending of Netflix's Home Team.

Analyzing the end of Home Team

Coach Sean Payton, played by James, is stressed about his son's team's upcoming game. The Warriors have made their way through the championship and are ready for redemption. So, Sean needs to come up with a new strategy to beat the Porcupines.

Sean stays up all night before the game, figuring out ways to tackle the opposition team. He calls up his former coach and seeks pointers for the same, to which his mentor explains that the other team had been using an old play from the 50s, and shares the trick to beat them.

It is the day of the game and the Warriors open brilliantly, scoring their first touchdown. However, the Porcupines get to a winning streak, turning the contest into a fierce one. Sean starts implementing new tactics and uses his offensive runners in defense, leaving the actual defenders on the bench, including Harlan - who has not played all season due to his lack of confidence.

By halftime, Connor and Marcos were tired due to running both offense and defense, which brought the entire team's energy down. Connor confronts his dad about his desire to win instead of letting the game be a fun experience, which results in a heated conversation between the two.

As the game resumes, Sean realizes that he is ruining everything he built with his son and decides to switch things back to normal. The game goes well and Harlan is finally given a chance to play. He sees his crush cheering for him, which motivates him to kick higher but he misses it. Instead, the ball hits the scoreboard, leaving the team with a loss.

The Porcupines celebrate their win but are interrupted by lights exploding on the scoreboard. This sends the Warriors into rejoice as they shut the scoreboard down on their rivals, even after losing the championship. Sean accepts the runners-up trophy and everyone celebrates.

Later in the movie, the father-son duo discuss Connor's visit to Sean next season when he returns as coach of the New Orleans Saints. Home Team ends with Sean returning to his office as head coach and placing his Texas Championship runners-up trophy next to his NFL Super Bowl one.

Why did Sean jeopardize the win?

The confrontation with Connor makes Sean realize that the players are the priority instead of his own sentiments. He understands how cruel it is to sideline Harlan and others after all the hard work they have put in during training. Being well aware of the consequences of his decision, he chooses to let go of his ego and gives the others a chance.

He first lets Nate and Jason play their natural game, letting go of his complicated tactics and letting the players enjoy the game. This move boosts the kids' confidence and makes them realize what sports is really about.

