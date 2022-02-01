'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 4 recap: Maddy's birthday turns chaotic in latest episode of HBO Max series

Euphoria just dropped a brand new episode today and it was as chaotic as it was emotional.

The episode, You Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can, is written and directed by creator Sam Levinson. The episode features Maddy's birthday where Cassie finally breaks down, and Rue's relationship with Jules takes a different turn.

The title of this episode of Euphoria is a reference to a phrase frequently used on leaflets distributed by French Surrealists and featured in several works of art.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

A recap of 'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 4

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 opens with Rue and Jules sharing an intimate moment where Rue realizes she's too drugged up to feel anything. Rue expresses her feelings for Jules through the narration and reimagined romantic films and paintings. This moment turns embarrassing when Jules gets to know Rue was faking it.

Rue's drug addiction continues to interfere with every aspect of her life, especially now that she has chosen to replace her Jules obsession with drugs. Jules later discusses the encounter with Elliot, who asks her to demonstrate it. The two go back and forth, only to end up making out. This is interrupted by Rue's texts to Elliot that she's outside his house. The two then stop and Jules lies down, staring at the ceiling.

A chaotic birthday

This episode of Euphoria then plays a montage of Cassie celebrating Maddy's birthday, while Nate and Maddy seem to be reconnecting. Cassie plasters on a fake smile which nobody seems to notice. The scene then moves on to the juxtaposition of Cassie and Maddy's relationship with Nate. While the two are together, Cassie and Nate fight about his relationship with Maddy, while Maddy and Nate talk about their love for each other.

While both relationships may have been toxic, Maddy and Nate seem to have an odd connection between them. However, Cassie and Nate's relationship is solely built on their frustration for Maddy. Both relationships hold a different reason for dysfunction and yet lead back to Nate and his actions. As for Kate, she is slacking by herself on Maddy's birthday. She later opens up to Maddy about her relationship with Ethan and Maddy hears her out.

Not a night for trios

The trio, Rue, Jules, and Elliot decide to steal beer from a local convenience store, which almost turns into a failure. After a while, Rue begins to drink her beer at an alarming rate and Elliot asks her to stop. Jules interrupts and starts questioning Rue about her reason for drinking. Rue then asks to be dropped off and heads home, which gives Jules a better insight into their future.

Back at Maddy's party, Nate arrives and gifts her jewelry from Tiffany’s. Cassie cannot stand the attention Nate is showering on Maddy and decides to get super drunk. She ends up throwing up in the pool where everyone was and bursting into cries of apologies, ruining the rest of the party.

Coping with grief

Upon reaching her house, Rue decides to take more drugs and sits alone in her room. After a while she hallucinates herself into a church sanctuary. She walks down the aisle and into the arms of the pastor, holding him tight. She then starts imagining being held by her late father and begins to apologize repeatedly for who she had become.

Meanwhile, a drunk Cal takes his old car out of the garage, the one he used to drive around in as a teenager with Derek. He then takes a ride down to the same club he and Derek first kissed in and eventually gets kicked out for being violent. After he returns home, he urinates all over the floor awakening his sons and wife. His then rants about his history with men, and blames his family for emotionally stunting him.

This episode of Euphoria Season 2 ends with Elliot telling Jules the truth about Rue being back on drugs, and mentions that he is one of the reasons why. The scene then shifts to the stills of all the characters and where they currently stand.

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4 is now available to watch on HBO Max, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 9.00 pm EST.

Edited by Siddharth Satish