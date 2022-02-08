Euphoria season 2 episode 6 preview: Is Maddy seeking revenge on Nate and Cassie in the upcoming episode?

In this week's episode of Euphoria Season 2, Rue hit a new low with her addiction and things don't seem to look up.

The upcoming episode will shift its focus from Rue and her withdrawal to the messy love triangle between Cassie, Nate and Maddy. This week's episode finally let their secret out and now Maddy wants to get her revenge on both of them.

Let's break down the promo clip for the upcoming episode of the series.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Euphoria season 2 episode 6: What to expect from the sixth episode?

Episode 5 of Euphoria revolved around Rue as she dealt with her involuntary withdrawal from drugs. Shedding light on the struggle with withdrawal, the many faces of an addict and living with one, Stand Still Like the Hummingbird puts Rue's drug addiction front and center.

Rue broke up with Jules, ran for her life, outed Cassie and Nate's affair, stole from someone, got drugged up, leading the chaotic yet accurately depicted episode. The episode is a reflection of creator Sam Levinson's struggle with drug abuse and went in-depth on the mood swings of an addict.

The upcoming episode sees Nate and Cassie coming face to face with the person they dreaded the most, Maddy, after their secret's out. Viewers of the show are well aware that Maddy loves to fight, but this time she will take her anger to a whole new level. Episode 6 looks like it will focus on Maddy, Cassie and Nate, making it probably the most dramatic episode yet.

The episode also teases Maddy at her most devious, as she thinks about wanting to murder Cassie and has also thought of some ideas on how to get back at Nate. She is then seen with the DVD she stole from Nate's room in the Season 1 finale and it's the disk that contains footage of his dad getting with Jules, the prime piece of blackmail.

The rest of the clip deals with Rue's the aftermath of her epic meltdown in this week's episode, as she tries to make amends with her mom, sister and Jules after everything she said to them. The upcoming episode might be less dramatic for Rue but will definitely bring chaos with Maddy.

Catch Euphoria Season 2 Episode 5 next Sunday, February 13, on HBO Max. The latest episode is also available to stream now.

