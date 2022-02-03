This Is Us Season 6 Episode 6 preview: New challenges come Kevin, Beth and Rebecca's way in the next episode 

This Is Us is finally getting a Beth-centric episode this season, and it appears to shed light on her job at the dance academy.

The upcoming episode will air after the Winter Olympics, a.k.a. towards the end of this month. It is titled Our Little Island Girl: Part Two as its a continuation of Season 3's Beth episode. The promo for the episode teases new challenges for Beth, Kevin and Rebecca.

Here's a breakdown of the promo clip for the upcoming episode:

'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 6: What to expect from the sixth episode?

The fifth episode of This Is Us Season 6 revolved around the Pearsons and their attempt at finding love. The episode consisted of a Kate and Rebecca flashback and gave viewers a deeper insight into their rocky relationship over the years. Along with this, it also shed light on Kevin's attempt at finding love, Nicky's newfound love and Deja's stubborn love.

The upcoming episode, Our Little Island Girl: Part Two, seems to be focusing on Beth and her backstory. The preview for Episode 6 starts in flashback with Rebecca and Matt getting a surprise visit from Kevin and Sophie. A moment of awkwardness and discomfort takes center stage.

The clip then jumps on to the present time. It shows adult Kevin and Madison's difficult co-parenting situation as Madison tells him she and the twins won't be joining him for Thanksgiving. While the idea of experiencing Pearson Thanksgiving one last time looks amazing, the relationship between Madison and Kevin does not. Kevin has finally joined The Manny reboot but things still don't look easy for him.

Although this episode does kick off with storylines for Kevin and Rebecca, it will probably center mainly around Beth. Viewers of the show are aware of Beth and her new job at the dance academy but things don't look that smooth for her.

The preview shows a worried Beth as she copes with her lost confidence, with Randall by her side. She fears failure about choosing the right dancers, but Randall reminds her to trust her gut because it’s never let her down before.

This Is Us will return on February 22 after the Winter Olympics, until then viewers can stream previous episodes on Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

Edited by Aditya Singh