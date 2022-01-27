'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 5 preview: Cassidy pays Kevin a visit in the upcoming episode 

Fans of This Is Us will finally get a much-needed explanation for future love stories in the upcoming episode.

The final chapter is slowly unraveling and will likely answer all the questions from the beginning of the series. The upcoming episode is said to focus on Rebecca-Miguel, Cassidy-Kevin, and Deja-Malik's big news.

The trailer teased the start of Rebecca and Miguel's story as well as a reunion between Kevin and Cassidy, so here's a breakdown of the promo clip.

'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 5: What to expect from the fifth episode?

The fourth episode of This Is Us Season 6 revolved around Jack's visit to Ohio for his mother's funeral. The episode took viewers down memory lane with shots from Jack's childhood that showed the relationship he shared with his mother. The episode focused on the grief that accompanies losing a loved one.

The upcoming episode might finally answer the big questions surrounding Miguel and Rebecca. The promo clip for Episode 5 starts with Jack filming Rebecca and a young Kate learning to play the piano.

It also shows Miguel introducing Rebecca to the world of dating after Jack's death and Kevin asking Cassidy to visit him at the cabin. The clip ends with Randall and Beth having dinner with Deja and Malik, who have some news to share.

The episode titled 'Heart and Soul' seems to be a continuation of Episode 3 when Kevin texted Cassidy in the middle of the night. He has invited her to spend the weekend at the cabin as he overlooks the new house he is building for Rebecca.

It is possible that this episode might be the start of Kevin and Cassidy's romance, and Cassidy is supposedly the mystery wife in the flashforwards.The episode also hinted at the start of Miguel and Rebecca's love story after Jack's death.

As for Malik and Deja, viewers of This Is Us are aware that the two spent the night together at the beginning of the season and now have some news to share with Randall and Beth. It is known that Deja has a kid, as seen in the flashforwards, but it remains to be seen if that is the big news in the upcoming episode.

Also Read Article Continues below

Readers can stream This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5 next Tuesday, February 1, on NBC, Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar. The latest episode is now available to watch on the same platforms.

Edited by Siddharth Satish